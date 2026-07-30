In the historic markets of Syria's northern city of Aleppo, artisan Eyman Said is working to preserve a traditional wood relief art that dates back about 1,400 years by teaching the family craft to his son.

Said, 42, has practiced the craft for three decades, creating raised decorative wooden panels adorned with traditional Arabesque motifs and Arabic calligraphy in a workshop in Aleppo's historic souks. As demand for the centuries-old art has declined, he hopes passing on his skills will help ensure its survival.

Syrian artisan Eyman Said paints a traditional wood relief panel at his workshop, Aleppo, Syria, July 28, 2026. (AA Photo)

Once widely used to decorate the ceilings and walls of mosques, churches and palaces, the art has largely disappeared from modern architecture. Today, it is more commonly found on decorative boxes, wall hangings and other handcrafted wooden items.

Examples of the craft can still be seen in historic landmarks, including the Throne Hall of the Citadel of Aleppo and Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Said said he learned the family trade at age 12 and is now teaching it to his son to help preserve a tradition that forms part of Syria's cultural heritage.

Artisan Eymen Said applies finishing details to a traditional wood relief artwork at a workshop in the historic souks of Aleppo, Syria, July 28, 2026. (AA Photo)

The process begins with transferring a design from paper onto wood before applying a special plant-based paste to create raised patterns. The piece is then painted, coated with a protective finish and completed by coloring the relief with brushes and outlining the design with fine black lines.

"This craft never becomes boring," Said said, adding that every piece offers new details to discover.

He said colors are carefully selected to complement a room's atmosphere, with cooler shades used in sunlit spaces and warmer tones preferred for darker interiors.

Handcrafted decorative items are displayed inside Syrian artisan Eyman Said's workshop in the historic souks of Aleppo, Syria, July 28, 2026. (AA Photo)

Visitors to his workshop often spend long periods studying the intricate designs on the walls and ceiling, he said.

Said called for greater support for traditional crafts, including the creation of a dedicated handicrafts market where artisans specializing in wood relief art, coppersmithing, weaving and kilim making could work side by side.

"Bringing workshops together would help prevent these professions from disappearing while encouraging healthy competition among artisans, resulting in higher-quality craftsmanship," he said.