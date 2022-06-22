Oscar-winning actor Robert De Niro will be arriving in Turkey on Sunday to visit one of his chain restaurants located in Istanbul.

De Niro has said he is very curious about Istanbul, which he was supposed to visit last year for his restaurant's opening but could not due to COVID-19.

He also plans to tour the city besides working.

The restauranteur will travel by private plane from London, accompanied by a team that will be shooting a documentary about his restaurants.

Spreading from New York to the world, the legendary eatery celebrated its first year in Istanbul and opened its second restaurant in Turkey last week.