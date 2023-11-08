The "Gate of Eternity" NFT exhibition, previously showcased at the New York Metropolitan Museum, now graces the ancient splendor of Side Ancient City.

Crafted by Hakan Yılmaz and Seyd Ahmet, this exhibition harmonizes ancient tile art with technology, inviting the audience on an eternal journey through Mesopotamian roots and Ottoman motifs, securely stored on the blockchain. Side by side, the surreal "Konar Göçer" at the Antalya Necropolis Museum and "Far Near Vol.2 Antalya" at Belmondo House weave a rich tapestry of contemporary art, embodying the festival's commitment to celebrating Türkiye's diverse cultural heritage. I visited the Antalya Culture Road Festival with the Minister of Culture and Tourism, Mehmet Nuri Ersoy.

Exploring the exhibitions along the Türkiye Culture Road Festivals in Antalya was a captivating journey, leaving an indelible mark on my artistic senses. The "Gate of Eternity" NFT exhibition, having graced the prestigious halls of the New York Metropolitan Museum, seamlessly found its place in the historical surroundings of Side Ancient City.

The final stop of the Culture Road Festivals, organized by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, continues in Antalya with exhibitions, theater performances, opera shows, and activities for children, Antalya, Türkiye, Oct. 6, 2023. (AA Photo)

Stepping into the realm of their exhibition was a journey through time and artistic evolution. The seamless integration of digital art within a historical backdrop bridged the gap between the traditional and the digital world, creating a surreal yet captivating experience. As I wandered through the exhibition, I couldn't help but feel a sense of awe witnessing the convergence of past and present in each pixelated masterpiece.

The other spectators, much like myself, were entranced by the hypnotic allure of the artworks, their gaze fixed upon the screen as if peering into a portal of endless possibilities. What heightened the overall experience was the accompanying beautiful music, adding a layer of emotional depth to the visual spectacle. It not only showcased the boundless potential of NFT art, but also demonstrated how the fusion of digital innovation and historical resonance could create a truly mesmerizing artistic encounter.

'Far Close Vol 2'

In the heart of Antalya, the "Far Close Vol.2" exhibition stands as a testament to the diverse expressions within contemporary art. Thirty artists, working in mediums from painting to photography and sculpture to digital art, each contributed their unique voice to unite and foster new horizons where life and art converge.

Upon entering the enchanting world of the "Far Close Vol.2" exhibition, the artistic journey unfolded with Gönül Nuhoğlu's striking sculpture gracing the garden, a captivating prelude to the visual feast that awaited. The allure continued as Serkan Oganer's sculpture, stationed alongside a bench, invited interaction and prompted moments frozen in photographs, creating a delightful interplay between art and observer. A highlight emerged as Minister of Culture and Tourism, Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, and his wife, Pervin Ersoy, joined the artistic embrace, capturing the essence of the exhibition through shared snapshots with the compelling sculptures.

The Minister of Culture and Tourism Mehmet Nuri Ersoy and Funda Karayel pose during the Antalya Culture Road Festival, Antalya, Türkiye, Oct. 6, 2023. (Photo by Funda Karayel)

As we ventured into Belmondo House, Baki Bodur's crumpled paper masterpiece left an indelible mark, its intricate details resonating with onlookers. Duygu Aydoğan's artwork, seamlessly woven into the exhibition, stood out among the diverse array of creations, leaving an imprint on the hearts of art enthusiasts. "Far Close Vol.2" not only showcased a curated collection of exceptional artworks, but also fostered moments of connection, reflection and shared admiration within the realm of artistic expression. Belmondo House serves as an ideal backdrop, echoing the festival's commitment to extending art beyond Istanbul. The exhibition will be at Belmondo House until Nov. 20.

'Renaissance Dreams'

The digital data sculpture "Renaissance Dreams" by Refik Anadol, recipient of the Grand Presidential Culture and Art Awards, adds another layer to Türkiye's cultural landscape. The Suna & Inan Kıraç Kaleiçi Museum hosts this captivating piece, showcasing Anadol's prowess in merging technology and art.

Anadol's contribution aligns seamlessly with the rich tapestry of the Antalya Culture Road festival, where exhibitions, concerts, theatre, interviews, gastronomy shows, stage performances, workshops and children's activities converge, creating a holistic celebration of Türkiye's vibrant cultural heritage.