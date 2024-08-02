The colossal head of Zeus discovered at the ancient city of Aphrodisias in Aydın has been identified as one of the finest examples of Roman Empire sculpture. Professor Roland R. R. Smith from Oxford University, who heads the Aphrodisias excavation team, shared insights about the significance of this find and the ongoing work at the site with Anadolu Agency (AA).

This excavation season, the team has been working in various areas, including the House of Kybele and the Temple of Aphrodite. Smith expressed his excitement about these developments and the discoveries being made.

The Zeus head, uncovered while clearing vegetation around the Temple of Aphrodite to reduce fire risk, was found on the west side of the temple. Smith emphasized that this head is an important artifact, reflecting the high level of craftsmanship characteristic of Roman portraiture.

Smith highlighted the significance of the find, noting that the head depicts the god Zeus. The sculpture features sophisticated Roman portrait art, including intricate details achieved through a costly technique known as drilling, typically found in high-quality portraits. He described the discovery as extraordinary, demonstrating how Aphrodisias continues to astonish with its remarkable artifacts. The Zeus head combines elements of both architectural sculpture and advanced portraiture.

The team is currently investigating the context of the find – its original location, purpose and whether it was used in a building, sacred area, or temple. Smith pointed out that traces of paint remain on the sculpture, particularly in the hair and beard, and noted that the open-mouth depiction of Zeus’s teeth suggests an intention to portray him as a living deity rather than just a god.

Smith considers this head to be one of the finest examples of Roman sculpture from the peak of the empire, underscoring the high quality and sophistication of Roman artistic achievements.