When you close your eyes and I ask you to imagine a landscape, what do you see?

For someone living in a metropolis with very little greenery, this question may be harder than it first seems. Do you imagine a forest, a lake, a mountain, a field? Or, now that we capture almost every moment through our phones, has everything become a kind of landscape? If every image can be framed, stored and consumed, what is really a landscape anymore?

Back in 1993, artists Komar and Melamid conducted a survey of 1,001 Americans to statistically construct the most wanted and least wanted paintings. The results were clear. Across demographics, respondents favored the color blue, natural landscapes, water, calmness and even recognizable historical figures. The composite “least wanted” painting, generated from rejected attributes, leaned toward small-scale abstraction and non-referential form.

What began as satire revealed something enduring: When people are asked to articulate desire under uncertainty, they reach for legibility, continuity and emotional safety.

But today, especially in painting, those kinds of images often seem old-fashioned. Hanging a nature drawing on my wall? A blue lake, a green field, a calm sky? It can sound almost too obvious, too decorative, too traditional.

Yet maybe this is exactly why the question is becoming interesting again. What if blue and green are no longer only colors of decoration, but signs of a new kind of luxury?

We may be the people who need nature more than we realize. And if that need is still present, it will not only appear in paintings. It may appear in luxury goods, interiors, fashion, hotel design, wellness spaces and immersive experiences. Blue and green may become desirable again not simply because they are beautiful, but because they answer an innate yearning for calm, continuity and contact with nature.

This is where Refik Anadol and Efsun Erkılıç’s upcoming project DATALAND becomes important to question. Opening in Los Angeles on June 20, DATALAND is described as the first Museum of AI Arts. Its inaugural exhibition, "Machine Dreams: Rainforest," already suggests something striking: even the future of AI art is looking toward nature.

People watch artist Refik Anadol's exhibition, Konak, Izmir, Türkiye, Sept. 7, 2025. (Shutterstock Photo)

This is groundbreaking, but also a little dystopian. I do not think about AI like a Luddite protesting against the Industrial Revolution. I actually think AI may be one of humanity’s greatest opportunities. But there is still something strange about paying to experience a simulated forest instead of simply going to a forest.

It makes me wonder whether the future will look like this. When we want to see greenery, will we go to Refik Anadol’s museum?

The idea is visionary. In some ways, what Anadol is doing feels almost like the first video ever uploaded to YouTube: maybe not only an artwork, but a signal of a new visual era.

Still, it raises a question. If the most advanced technological spaces are beginning to mimic nature, does that mean nature itself has become the rarest luxury?