Refik – a name steeped in linguistic and cultural significance – means companion, comrade or friend in Turkish. The word carries profound symbolism, reflected in the Arabic saying “Evvel Refik, ba’de Tarik” – “First the companion, then the road.” This phrase underscores the importance of finding a trustworthy companion before embarking on any journey, both physical and metaphorical. This timeless wisdom resonates in the works of Refik Anadol, a visionary artist who weaves journeys into digital rhythms, bridging the gap between tradition and innovation.

In his latest endeavor, Anadol collaborates with Turkish Airlines, a global brand synonymous with connection and transformation. Together, they have designed an experience that transcends conventional boundaries, allowing travelers to immerse themselves in the transformative power of journeys. The result is a creation that prompts the question: is this a work of art, a journey or both? Anadol’s ability to blend the two provides a thought-provoking answer.

Mapping Anadol’s journey

Refik Anadol’s story begins in Türkiye, where he was born and nurtured by a rich cultural heritage. His educational pursuits took him to the United States, where he established himself as a pioneer in digital art. Anadol’s studio has become a creative hub, producing works that marry fleeting digital trends with deep, enduring roots. His portfolio is vast, ranging from Rumi Dreams at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum to a mesmerizing data sculpture for the United Nations General Assembly and a permanent installation at Akbank’s Istanbul headquarters.

Each project is a testament to his vision: art as energy, an evolving and dynamic force. In this context, Anadol’s journey mirrors the compass metaphor often attributed to Rumi. Just as Rumi described a compass with one leg grounded and the other exploring, Anadol’s art remains rooted in his Turkish heritage while reaching out to global audiences. This duality reflects not only his personal narrative but also the aspirations of modern Türkiye, a nation seeking to honor its roots while engaging with the broader world.

Digital art in Türkiye

Anadol’s work is more than aesthetic expression; it is a philosophical exploration of how the digital world intersects with cultural tradition. His approach aligns seamlessly with Türkiye’s broader ambitions to harness digital transformation across cultural, economic, technology and defense sectors. With a young, tech-savvy population, Türkiye is poised to leverage innovation to overcome the middle-income trap and enhance its economic standing.

Digital art holds a unique place in this transformation. It symbolizes Türkiye’s historical journey, marked by struggles with identity and efforts to reclaim a prominent position on the global stage. Over the past two centuries, Türkiye has navigated the complexities of modernization while striving to retain its cultural essence. In this context, digital art emerges as both a bridge to the future and a mirror reflecting the nation’s rich past.

Refik Anadol exemplifies this dynamic. His works are not merely technological feats but cultural statements, blending cutting-edge innovation with deep respect for tradition. They resonate with a nation that is reimagining itself through the lens of its heritage, using digital platforms to express its aspirations and achievements.

Inner Portrait: Collective Reflection

Anadol’s latest project, Inner Portrait, developed in collaboration with Turkish Airlines, epitomizes this intersection of art, identity and transformation. Turkish Airlines, a global ambassador for Türkiye, represents the country’s ability to connect people and places while showcasing its cultural values. Through Inner Portrait, Anadol invites travelers to engage in a dual exploration – of the world and of themselves.

The project asks profound questions: Who are we in the context of our journeys? What do our personal paths reveal about our collective identity? By encouraging this introspection, Anadol’s work becomes not just a reflection of Türkiye’s aspirations but also a universal narrative about the human condition.

Far-reaching impact of Anadol's vision

Refik Anadol’s art underscores the transformative power of embracing both roots and horizons. His success reflects a broader truth: meaningful progress requires a balance between honoring tradition and embracing innovation. This philosophy has far-reaching implications for Türkiye as it navigates a rapidly changing world.

As a nation, Türkiye is uniquely positioned to lead in the realm of digital transformation, not only through economic and technological advancements but also by redefining what it means to be a cultural innovator. Refik Anadol stands at the forefront of this movement, his work serving as a beacon for a generation that seeks to combine the best of the past with the possibilities of the future.

Through "Inner Portrait," we are reminded that every journey is as much about self-discovery as it is about reaching a destination. In Refik Anadol’s world, art becomes the companion – the refik – that guides us along the way, urging us to reflect, connect and transform.

This collaboration with Turkish Airlines is more than a celebration of artistic innovation; it is a statement about the power of shared journeys. It challenges us to look inward, to map our own inner portraits, and to recognize that the paths we take – both as individuals and as nations – are enriched by the companions who walk alongside us.