The State Hall of the Austrian National Library, known as the Prunksaal, stands out for its baroque architecture and extensive historical collections, drawing visitors into one of Europe’s most impressive library spaces.

Located in Austria’s capital, Vienna, the structure was built in the baroque architectural style that emerged in 17th-century Italy. It was commissioned in the 18th century by Habsburg Emperor Charles VI.

The hall measures approximately 80 meters (262 feet) in length and 20 meters (66 feet) in height, featuring a grand dome, ceiling frescoes and elaborate sculptures. The State Hall underwent a major preservation effort in 1955 and was most recently restored in 2022.

A statue stands inside the Austrian National Library’s State Hall, with rows of historic books visible in the background, Vienna, Austria, March 30, 2026. (AA Photo)

Today, the hall houses around 200,000 historical books, along with manuscripts and religious texts from various periods and regions.

Among the notable works is a handwritten copy of the Quran believed to have been produced in 19th-century Kashmir. According to its description, a passage from the Surah Ar-Rum emphasizes encouraging Muslims to give alms.

Another Quran manuscript on display dates to the late 16th century and is thought to have originated in present-day Afghanistan. Its decorative elements and calligraphy reflect the artistic style of its era.

A rare Quran manuscript on display at the Austrian National Library, Vienna, Austria, March 30, 2026. (AA Photo)

The collection also includes a 13th-century manuscript known as the “Lilienfeld Bible,” likely created at Lilienfeld Abbey in Lower Austria. The manuscript contains illustrated scenes from the Book of Genesis.

Katharina Kaska, director of the Austrian National Library’s Department of Manuscripts and Rare Books, said the Habsburg dynasty had maintained a private manuscript collection since the Middle Ages. By the 16th century, it had evolved into a court library accessible to others.

Kaska noted that the library lacked a permanent building for a long time until the current State Hall was constructed in the 1720s under the orders of Charles VI.

A general view of the Austrian National Library, known as the Prunksaal, Vienna, Austria, March 30, 2026. (AA Photo)

She said the hall was designed not only as a space for books but also as a representation of the Habsburg family’s power and prestige. The frescoes and sculptures throughout the hall are closely tied to the dynasty’s grandeur.

At the time of its construction, Kaska said, the State Hall was among the largest library halls in Europe.

From its early years, the hall also housed collections belonging to prominent figures such as Prince Eugene of Savoy. Portions of his collection of manuscripts and printed works are still visible today in the oval section of the hall.

Kaska added that the frescoes in the dome depict both the construction of the library and the Habsburg dynasty’s generosity in donating books.