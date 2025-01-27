As 2025 unfolds, the art world is poised to surprise, provoke and inspire in ways we can barely predict. The intersections of technology, social media and profound artistic exploration are redefining not just how art is created but how we experience and engage with it. Let’s take a closer look at what might shape the year ahead.

Artificial intelligence is no longer just a tool for efficiency; it has become a partner in the creative process. In 2024, we witnessed significant breakthroughs, such as Refik Anadol’s "Unsupervised" installations, where vast datasets and machine learning algorithms created stunning visual meditations on memory and data. This year, I anticipate AI art will evolve even further. Artists will likely push the boundaries of collaboration between human intuition and machine precision, creating works that challenge us to rethink what “authenticity” means in art.

People walk past an AI-generated video art installation by artist Refik Anadol entitled "Large Nature Model: Coral" at U.N. headquarters, New York, U.S., Sept. 20, 2024. (AFP Photo)

Imagine a gallery where AI generates a unique piece based on your emotional state as you walk through the door or a performance where an AI choreographer directs dancers in real-time based on audience feedback. These aren’t far-off dreams – they’re experiments already in development. At the same time, these advancements will spark critical debates: Who owns an artwork created by AI? Can it truly reflect the human condition if it wasn’t born of human experience? These questions will define the next phase of AI’s role in the art world.

Then, there’s the unstoppable influence of social media. Platforms like TikTok and Instagram have transformed how art reaches audiences. Take, for example, the #VanGoghExperience, an immersive show that has toured cities worldwide, drawing millions of visitors, largely thanks to its viral presence on social media platforms. These platforms allow art to cross borders instantly, but they also change how we interact with it.

Vincent Van Gogh’s iconic self-portraits were reinvented in different painting styles. (van Gogh.experience on Instagram)

In 2025, we’ll likely see even more “Instagrammable” exhibitions, but the challenge will be to go beyond mere aesthetic appeal. The art that truly stands out will be the kind that sparks genuine dialogue. Consider how Marina Abramovic’s "The Artist is Present" captivated audiences when clips of participants breaking down in tears went viral. The emotional resonance behind the visuals is what will separate true artistry from fleeting trends.

Social media isn’t just amplifying established works – it’s turning unknown creators into global sensations. Remember the sudden rise of Dutch artist Rajacenna Van Dam. Her extraordinary talent for painting four hyper-realistic portraits simultaneously using her hands and feet exploded online after a TikTok video of her studio process garnered millions of views. In 2025, we can expect more of these surprises – artists gaining international attention not through traditional gallery representation but through the democratizing power of a single viral post.

A pencil drawing of Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride, created by Rajacenna Van Dam. (Rajacenna on Instagram)

Yet, while technology dominates the conversation, the yearning for profound, immersive experiences remains strong. People seek art beyond screens and algorithms – something tangible, visceral and deeply human. The success of shows like Olafur Eliasson’s "The Weather Project" and Yayoi Kusama’s "Infinity Mirror Rooms" proves that audiences crave art they can step into, experience, and even lose themselves in. This year, I expect artists – including myself – to take immersion to new heights. Imagine a sprawling installation that uses biometric sensors to adapt its visuals and sounds to each visitor’s physical responses or exhibitions set in unconventional spaces – abandoned warehouses, forests or even virtual reality environments – that blur the line between audience and participant. As Nicholas Bourriaud suggests in his book "Relational Aesthetics," in this increasingly digitized world, these profound, interactive experiences will remind us of the power of connection and the importance of slowing down to feel truly.

Art in 2025 will also continue to tackle the big questions of our time. Climate change, political unrest and identity will remain central themes. Last year’s impactful exhibitions, such as JR’s massive outdoor installations highlighting refugee stories, set the tone for art as activism. This year, artists may use new mediums – AI, augmented reality, or NFTs – to amplify these messages. I can already envision an augmented reality mural that reveals hidden layers of a story when viewed through a phone or an NFT project where each sale contributes directly to environmental restoration.

"The Weather Project" by Olafur Eliasson. (Courtesy of Olafur Eliasson)

Ultimately, 2025 feels like a year of duality for the art world. On one side, we have the frenetic energy of social media and technology, driving innovation and instant recognition. On the other hand, there’s a deep longing for meaning, connection and experiences that transcend the digital. Somewhere between these two extremes lies the magic of what’s to come. So, let’s step into this year with curiosity. Whether it’s a groundbreaking AI-generated masterpiece, a viral moment that sparks debate, or an immersive exhibition that leaves us speechless, one thing is certain: the art world in 2025 will make us think, feel and question more deeply than ever before.

As an artist, I embrace the thrill of new possibilities – those fleeting innovations that pop up, make waves and sometimes fade into the background. These are vital sparks that keep the art world alive and evolving. Yet, amid all this change, I remain steadfast in the belief that art is an eternal experience. It’s not just about the tools or trends of the moment; it’s about something deeper, something timeless. There’s a reason we still marvel at a brushstroke on canvas, the sound of a bow on strings, or the feel of clay in our hands. These classical instruments, these ancient rituals of creation, ground us in something universal. They remind us that while art can adapt to new languages and technologies, its essence – the power to connect us to ourselves, to each other and the world – remains unchanged.

So, as we enter 2025, let’s celebrate the bold innovations, the pop-ups and technological breakthroughs. But let’s also honor the enduring value of the traditional, the tangible and the timeless. Art is vast enough to encompass it all.

Finally, I hope to see one more critical point addressed in the art world in the new year. While innovation and boundary-pushing are vital to the art world, it’s hard not to feel disheartened by occasional spectacles that mock the genuine love true art enthusiasts have for the medium. Sticking a banana to a wall or performing shock-for-shock-sake acts, like lighting a candle in absurd holes in the body, may grab headlines, but do they respect the audience’s genuine reverence for art? Some contemporary creators – and even collectors – seem more intent on generating controversy or profit than on fostering meaningful experiences. Art, at its core, deserves better than to be reduced to stunts. Let’s hold onto the idea that art, no matter how experimental, should honor its timeless purpose: to move, provoke and connect us, not merely to amuse or exploit.