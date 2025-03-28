Bozdağ Film Plateaus, famous for hosting numerous historical series such as "Diriliş Ertuğrul" ("Resurrection: Ertuğrul"), "Kuruluş Osman" ("Establishment: Osman") and "Destan" ("Epic"), also serves as the venue for Türkiye’s largest equestrian, musical, dance, circus and choreography performances. As the third-largest film studio in the world and the largest in Europe, Bozdağ Film Plateaus offers visitors the opportunity to explore elements of ancient Turkish history, particularly from the Ottoman period.

One of the major attractions is the "Epic of Horses" show, staged by a team of skilled acrobats from the Bozdağ Film choreography team, which continues to captivate audiences.

Horses as companions

Janbi Ceylan, general art director and choreographer of the Bozdağ Film Plateau, shared that the equestrian dance performance they present is the first and only show of its kind in Türkiye. "We are honored to host such an event at Bozdağ Film Studios," Ceylan said.

"On stage, we have 40 riders, with nine horses in total. Horses hold a significant place in our tradition; they are our companions and allies. The show tells a story that brings horses and humans together. We offer our audience a 40-minute performance, beautifully choreographed."

Ceylan pointed out that there are similar groups around the world that perform with horses. "Equestrianism, especially influenced by historical TV series like 'Diriliş Ertuğrul,' has seen more development. We have a historical tradition of horsemanship. Additionally, equestrian sports have a place in our lives today. With this in mind, we wanted to present its performance aspect to our audience," he explained.

Having worked with horses for many years, Ceylan emphasized their powerful allure. "Horses have a strong attraction for people. Even for those who have never seen or touched a horse, they carry a deep, captivating meaning. Interacting with horses is enjoyable and has a positive impact on people. Therefore, horses are already an object of interest. Also, the sight of our performers under the lights, accompanied by music, draws the audience in even more. We are focusing on the stage aspect, showcasing our skills as 'cündis' – a term used for those skilled in horsemanship."

Ceylan also mentioned that the shows will continue during the festival. "Bozdağ Film Plateaus will continue hosting visitors during the holiday season, just as it did during Ramadan. Our audience has always enjoyed our performances, and we look forward to celebrating the holiday with them. We will offer enjoyable activities, including our 'Epic of Horses' performance, providing wonderful experiences."