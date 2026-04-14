Civilization, in its most profound sense, is not merely the accumulation of cities, laws or technological progress; it is the fragile, layered inheritance of meaning encoded in art, architecture, language, ritual and memory. It is humanity’s collective archive, a slow and delicate sedimentation of experiences, beliefs and aspirations. War, in contrast, is rupture. It interrupts continuity, fractures memory and often seeks not only to conquer land, but to erase identity. The question, therefore, is not simply whether war can destroy civilizations. It is whether civilization, as a living continuity, can survive the repeated shocks of human violence.

History offers an uneasy answer: War rarely annihilates civilization entirely, but it consistently maims, distorts and reconfigures it. What is lost is not only material, monuments, manuscripts and artifacts, but also intangible: ways of seeing, thinking, remembering. War attacks both the visible and invisible architecture of human culture. And in doing so, it places at risk what might be called humanity’s shared treasury, our collective inheritance.

Civilization as collective archive

Before examining destruction, one must understand what is at stake. Civilization is not a static entity. It is cumulative and intergenerational. Every fresco, every poem, every ritual is a node in a vast network of meaning. Cultural heredity, transmitted through both objects and practices, forms the continuity that allows societies to recognize themselves across time.

The ancient ruins of Palmyra, Syria. (Shutterstock Photo)

Art, in particular, plays a critical role in this transmission. It is both witness and vessel. It preserves not only aesthetic values but also emotional climates, political tensions and spiritual orientations. A single painting can carry the psychological residue of an era; a monument can encode centuries of collective memory. When such artifacts are destroyed, it is not merely matter that disappears, it is context, continuity and identity.

War disrupts this archive in multiple ways: through direct destruction, looting, displacement and the silencing of cultural producers. It does not simply erase the past; it fractures the future by severing the lines of transmission.

The destruction of cultural heritage in war is not a modern phenomenon; it is as old as organised conflict itself. In many ancient societies, the annihilation of cultural symbols was not collateral damage but a deliberate strategy.

The burning of the Library of Alexandria, often associated with multiple episodes across centuries, has become a symbolic reference point. Whether or not its destruction occurred in a single catastrophic moment, the loss attributed to it represents an intellectual catastrophe: thousands of scrolls containing the accumulated knowledge of the ancient world vanished. Mathematics, philosophy and astronomy, fields that had reached remarkable sophistication, were abruptly severed from their textual continuity. The loss was not merely Egyptian or Greek; it was civilizational.

Similarly, the Roman destruction of Carthage after the Third Punic War illustrates how war can aim at total cultural eradication. Carthage was not simply defeated; it was dismantled, its infrastructure destroyed, its cultural presence erased from the Mediterranean map. The intention was not only to eliminate a rival power but to eliminate its memory.

Such acts reveal a fundamental truth: War often seeks not only victory but narrative control. To destroy a civilization’s cultural artifacts is to destabilize its claim to history itself.

Throughout history, iconoclasm, the deliberate destruction of images and symbols, has accompanied periods of ideological conflict. Whether driven by religious fervor, political revolution or colonial domination, iconoclasm represents a deeper anxiety: that symbols hold power.

What is perhaps most unsettling in the contemporary moment is not merely that war continues to endanger civilization, but that it increasingly does so under the paradoxical condition of historical awareness. We know more than ever about the fragility of cultural heritage and yet we persist in reproducing the very conditions that threaten it. The present tensions between the U.S. and Iran offer a striking and deeply symbolic illustration of this contradiction. One that is not only geopolitical but civilisational in its implications.

Power versus time

Recent developments have seen the U.S. escalate its rhetoric and military posture to a degree that borders on existential language, including threats that evoke not only military defeat but the annihilation of an entire societal infrastructure. Indeed, statements attributed to American leadership have included warnings that Iran could be “blasted into oblivion” or even returned “to the Stone Ages,” alongside more apocalyptic phrasing suggesting that “a whole civilization will die tonight.” Such language is not merely strategic; it is symbolic. It reveals how, even in the 21st century, war discourse continues to operate within a framework where the destruction of civilisation, material, cultural and temporal is imaginable, articulable, and, at times, politically instrumentalized.

This is where the question of time becomes crucial.

Iran is not simply a modern nation-state engaged in a geopolitical dispute. It is the inheritor of one of the world’s oldest continuous civilizations, stretching back over several millennia from the Achaemenid Empire through the intellectual, poetic and architectural flourishing of Persian culture. Its civilizational memory is sedimented in languages, in miniature paintings, in epic poetry, in gardens designed as metaphysical diagrams of paradise, in mosques where geometry becomes theology. The U.S., in contrast, is a relatively young political entity, approximately 250 years old, whose civilizational narrative is rooted not in antiquity but in modernity, enlightenment ideals, constitutionalism, industrial expansion and technological dominance.

This asymmetry in temporal depth does not imply superiority or inferiority; rather, it highlights a profound difference in how civilizations relate to time itself. Older civilizations often experience themselves as layered continuities, where past, present and future coexist in a dense palimpsest of meaning. Younger civilizations, particularly those born in the modern era, may orient themselves more toward projection toward innovation, expansion and the future as an open field of possibility. When these temporalities collide within the framework of war, the consequences extend beyond strategy into ontology.

To threaten the destruction of a country like Iran is not merely to threaten a contemporary political regime. It is to place at risk an archive that has been accumulating for thousands of years. It is to endanger not only infrastructure and population, but the continuity of a civilizational narrative that predates the very existence of the modern international system. Even if such destruction were not total, the interruption itself would reverberate across generations, altering the trajectory of cultural transmission in ways that cannot be easily repaired.

The ruins of Tachara Palace, Persepolis, Iran. (Shutterstock Photo)

At the same time, the modern capacity for destruction has reached a scale that renders these questions even more urgent. The blockade of strategic waterways such as the Strait of Hormuz, recently announced as part of escalating tensions, not only affects military logistics; it disrupts global flows of energy, trade and interdependence, thereby entangling the fate of multiple civilizations in a single geopolitical gesture. War, in this sense, has become planetary in its consequences. The destruction of one civilization is no longer a contained event. It radiates through economic systems, migratory patterns, ecological balances and cultural exchanges that bind the world together.

And yet, perhaps the most profound question is not whether one civilization can destroy another, but what such destruction does to the destroyer.

History repeatedly demonstrates that civilizations engaged in acts of erasure do not remain unchanged by those acts. The violence inflicted outward often returns inward, reshaping the ethical, cultural and psychological landscape of the aggressor. Rome, in its destruction of Carthage, expanded its power but also entrenched a model of domination that would later contribute to its own internal transformations. Colonial empires amassed vast collections of art and artifacts, yet in doing so, they also constructed narratives of superiority that continue to haunt their postcolonial identities. The act of destruction is never one-directional; it reverberates, destabilizing the moral architecture of all involved.

In this context, the modern rhetoric of total destruction – of reducing a civilization to nothingness – reveals not strength but a profound crisis of imagination. It suggests an inability to conceive of conflict outside the framework of annihilation, an inability to recognize that civilizations are not obstacles to be removed but interlocutors in a shared human story.

This brings us back to the central paradox: Civilization is both fragile and resilient, vulnerable to rupture yet capable of reconstitution. Iran itself is a testament to this resilience. It has endured invasions, conquests, religious transformations and political upheavals, yet its cultural identity has persisted, adapting and rearticulating itself across centuries. The Persian language survived the Arab conquest. Pre-Islamic motifs were integrated into Islamic art; poetic traditions continued even under conditions of political constraint. Civilization, in this sense, is not easily extinguished; it mutates, migrates and re-emerges.

But resilience should not be mistaken for invulnerability.

Each rupture leaves scars. Each act of destruction removes possibilities that cannot be fully restored. The manuscripts burned are not rewritten in their original form. The artisans killed do not pass on their exact techniques. The cities flattened are rebuilt with different rhythms, different memories. Over time, these accumulations of loss can alter the very texture of a civilization, thinning its density, narrowing its range of expression.

War, then, does not need to obliterate a civilization entirely to destroy something essential within it. It can erode, fragment and distort until what remains is no longer fully continuous with what once existed. It can produce what might be called a diminished civilization, one that survives, but in an altered, attenuated form.

And perhaps this is the most insidious effect of all.

In a world where war is constant, where threats of annihilation are normalized, and where cultural heritage becomes collateral damage or strategic target, humanity risks becoming accustomed to loss. The destruction of a library, a museum, a historic district begins to register not as a catastrophe but as background noise in the ongoing spectacle of conflict. When this happens, the very idea of civilization as something worth preserving, mourning and transmitting begins to erode.

To resist this erosion requires more than policy or preservation techniques. It requires a shift in consciousness. It requires recognizing that civilization is not an abstract concept but a lived inheritance, one that binds us to those who came before and those who will come after. It requires understanding that the destruction of any civilization, whether ancient like Iran’s or modern like the United States’, is not an isolated event but a diminishment of the human condition as such.

Ultimately, civilization is not defined by its age alone. A 250-year-old nation can produce profound cultural contributions; a 2,500-year-old civilization can still be vulnerable to collapse. What matters is not the duration of existence but the continuity of meaning. War threatens that continuity not only by destroying what exists, but by interrupting the transmission of what could have been.

And so the question remains, but in a more urgent form: Can war destroy a civilization?

Yes, not always in their entirety, but always in part. Always in ways that matter. Always in ways that alter the future. And yet, as long as there are those who remember, who rebuild, who create, who insist on the value of beauty, memory and meaning, even under threat, civilization, though wounded, refuses to disappear.