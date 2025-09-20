The Canadian government on Friday banned the Irish rap group Kneecap from entering the country, claiming the band’s support for Palestine amounted to endorsement of “terrorist organizations and political violence.”

Kneecap gained international attention after performing at the Glastonbury Festival in the U.K. in late June, where they expressed support for Palestine and sent greetings to the pro-Palestinian group Palestine Action. The move prompted controversy and criticism from pro-Israel groups.

Vince Gasparro, parliamentary secretary for combating crime in Canada, said on the social media platform X that Kneecap’s actions violated Canadian laws and values. “Political debate and free speech are vital to our democracy, but open support for terrorist groups is not free speech,” he said.

Kneecap rejected the claims as “false and malicious” in a statement posted on Instagram. The band said it would launch legal action against the Canadian authorities and vowed to defend itself against what it described as attempts to silence criticism of Israel.

The statement also noted that any compensation awarded through the lawsuit would be donated to children in Gaza who have suffered amputations.

The group was scheduled to perform next month in Toronto and Vancouver.

Kneecap’s stance follows similar controversies abroad. In France, festival funding for an August rock event in Saint-Cloud was withdrawn after organizers included Kneecap in the lineup due to the band’s pro-Palestinian statements.

The band’s lead singer, Liam O’Hannah, has publicly called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a war criminal, describing Israel’s actions in Gaza as genocide.

During the Glastonbury Festival, other performers, including English punk-rap group Bob Vylan, also voiced support for Palestine, chanting slogans such as “Free Palestine” and “Death to the Israeli army.” U.S. authorities subsequently revoked visas for Bob Vylan members, and Kneecap’s performance was not broadcast live by the BBC, citing editorial guidelines.

Israel’s embassy in London criticized the festival performances, claiming the acts included calls for ethnic cleansing against Jews.