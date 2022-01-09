Historical graves were found during a foundation excavation at a construction site near the ancient city of Antandros, located in the Edremit district of Turkey's western Balıkesir province.
During the excavation conducted with construction equipment on Antandros street in Altınoluk district, the remains of graves were found at a depth of 2.5 meters (8.2 feet). Following the discovery, the Balıkesir Museum Directorate was informed and Balıkesir Museum Director Aytekin Yılmaz and archaeologists examined the area.
After the examination, an archaeological dig was launched under the supervision of professor Gürcan Polat, the head of the ancient city of Antandros excavations and an academician at Ege University's Faculty of Letters Archaeology Department. The digs revealed pithos, sarcophagus and cremations burials dating back to the third, fourth and fifth centuries B.C.
Polat said that the graves unearthed in the ancient city of Antandros belong to the period from the first century to the eighth century B.C. “The newly discovered graves in the new construction area are important as they show that the necropolis area, that is, the cemetery of Antandros, continues 150 meters to the west. There are adult graves, but most of them belong to children, which is interesting.”
Polat added that the finds will be re-evaluated after the excavation works are completed in the area.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.