The 2022 Academy Awards marked a night of firsts, despite Will Smith's confrontation of Chris Rock moments before winning the best actor award for his portrayal of tennis dad Richard Williams in “King Richard."

Ariana DeBose became the first Afro-Latina and first openly queer woman of color to win an Oscar, picking up the award for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Anita in the Steven Spielberg remake of West Side Story.

"Yikes! What is this?" said DeBose. "Now you see why Anita wants to be in America because even in this weary world we live in, dreams come true."

DeBose's win comes exactly 60 years after Rita Moreno won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her same role in the original West Side Story.

"Your Anita paved the way for tons of Anitas like me," DeBose said, paying tribute to Moreno, who won her Oscar in 1962.

In another first, Troy Kotsur became the first deaf male actor to win the Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his role in CODA (Child Of Deaf Adult), a film about a teenage girl who is the only hearing member of her family learning to connect with her deaf parents and brother through singing.

"This is dedicated to the deaf community, the CODA community, and the disabled community. This is our moment," said Kotsur. "I really want to thank all of the wonderful deaf theater stages where I was allowed and given the opportunity to develop my craft as an actor."

Marlee Matlin, Kotsur's wife in the film, became the first deaf actor to win an Academy Award in 1987. Matlin won the Best Actress Oscar for the film Children of a Lesser God.

CODA also took home the top prize of the night, winning Best Picture Oscar over a crowded nomination field of 10 films.

In addition, Sian Heder, who wrote and directed CODA, picked up an Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay for the film.

"I want to thank all of my collaborators in the deaf community, in the CODA community, for being my teachers," she said.

Jessica Chastain won her first Oscar for Best Actress, playing the role of glitzy televangelist Tammy Faye Messner in the biopic The Eyes of Tammy Faye.

She used her acceptance speech to point out challenges being faced by the LGBT community in the US "who oftentimes feel out of place with their peers."

"We're faced with discriminatory and bigoted legislation that is sweeping our country with the only goal of further dividing us," said Chastain, "and in times like this, I think of Tammy, and I'm inspired by her radical acts of love."

Philadelphia-born Smith, 53, appeared to take offense to a gag Rock made on stage about Jada Pinkett Smith's short haircut, resulting in him marching on stage to confront the comedian.

He appeared to hit Rock before returning to his seat and shouting from the audience to Rock on stage.

Will Smith (R) hits Chris Rock as Rock spoke on stage during the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 27, 2022. (Reuters Photo)

Smith started out as an aspiring rapper and became a sensation in American sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and has now won his first Oscar for his leading role in King Richard, in which he plays the father and coach of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams.

He began his career as one half of hip hop duo DJ Jazzy Jeff & the Fresh Prince before finding fame for his portrayal of a fictionalised version of himself in the sitcom.

The show ran for six seasons and followed fictional Will after he was sent away from his rough Philadelphia neighbourhood to live with his wealthy Uncle Phil and Aunt Vivian in Bel-Air, where he often had fun at the expense of his privileged cousins Carlton and Hilary.

The show was a hit and brought Smith acclaim and awards nominations.

After the success of The Fresh Prince, which ran for 148 episodes between 1990 and 1996, Smith went on to star in a sprawling selection of films, including the Bad Boys and Men In Black trilogies.

He also starred in films such as Independence Day, Enemy of the State, I, Robot and I Am Legend and portrayed boxer Muhammad Ali in the 2001 biopic Ali, which garnered him his first Oscar nomination for best actor.