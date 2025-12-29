2025 turned out to be a busy and exciting year for movie fans. While some films failed to live up to audience expectations, others delivered strongly. From long-awaited returns to original stories with powerful narratives, several films remained in the spotlight throughout the year. Here are the 10 most notable films of 2025.

'Frankenstein'

"Frankenstein" is a film adaptation of Mary Shelley’s famous novel of the same name and was generally well-received. Many cinema lovers especially praised its cinematography. The film stars Jacob Elordi, Mia Goth and Oscar Isaac and was written and directed by Guillermo del Toro. While some viewers felt the story strayed too far from the original novel and was overly idealized, the majority responded positively.

This image released by Netflix shows director Guillermo del Toro, left, and Oscar Isaac on the set of "Frankenstein." (AP Photo)

'Avatar: Fire and Ash'

In December, audiences finally saw the long-awaited third installment of the Avatar series. Staying true to its established story and visuals, "Avatar: Fire and Ash" rewarded viewers after a long wait. Following the massive success of the first two films, which grossed around $5.3 billion worldwide, interest in James Cameron’s Avatar universe remains strong. Fire and Ash is a 2025 American epic science fiction film.

This image released by Disney shows Neytiri, played by Zoe Saldana, in a scene from "Avatar: Fire and Ash." (AP Photo)

'The Voice of Hind Rajab'

"The Voice of Hind Rajab" is a 2025 Tunisian-French co-production written and directed by Kaouther Ben Hania, starring Amer Hlehel, Clara Khoury, Motaz Malhees and Saja Kilani. The film stood out at numerous international film festivals and received a 22-minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival.

This image released by Mime Films/Tanit Films shows Motaz Malhees in a scene from "The Voice of Hind Rajab." (AP Photo)

Audiences were deeply affected by the fact that Hind Rajab’s story is based on real events. Many viewers emphasized that more true stories like this should be represented in cinema, reminding us that films are not only for entertainment but also for reflecting reality and encouraging thought.

'Superman'

David Corenswet stars as the new Man of Steel in James Gunn’s highly anticipated "Superman," alongside Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult, Edi Gathegi, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio and Alan Tudyk. While some fans appreciated the film, others criticized it for being shallow and lacking originality or narrative depth.

'Wicked: For Good'

"Wicked: For Good" is a 2025 American musical fantasy film starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo. It was directed by Jon M. Chu and written by Winnie Holzman. Following the much-loved first film, "Wicked: For Good" largely lived up to expectations.

This image released by Universal Pictures shows Cynthia Erivo, left, and Ariana Grande in a scene from "Wicked for Good." (AP Photo)

Some critics felt the pacing and tone were uneven, but the film stood out for its impressive scenes and grand musical numbers. The performances of Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande received particular praise. The film earned five Golden Globe nominations.

'One Battle After Another'

"One Battle After Another" is an American black comedy action film written and directed by Paul Thomas Anderson. It stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Regina Hall, Sean Penn, Benicio del Toro and Chase Infiniti. The film received highly positive reviews and was widely considered a frontrunner in the Oscar race. By blending action with political undertones through a human-centered narrative, it is seen as a strong contender for an Academy Award.

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Leonardo DiCaprio in a scene from "One Battle After Another." (AP Photo)

'Sinners'

Written, directed and co-produced by Ryan Coogler, "Sinners" is an American gothic supernatural horror film. The cast includes Michael B. Jordan, Delroy Lindo, Jack O’Connell, Jayme Lawson, Wunmi Mosaku, Omar Benson Miller, Hailee Steinfeld, Lola Kirke and Christian Robinson. The film attracted attention for telling its vampire story through the emotional journeys of its characters. Strong performances and Coogler’s direction made the film both artistically and emotionally powerful.

'Hamnet'

"Hamnet" is a 2025 American-British historical drama film directed by Chloe Zhao and co-written by Zhao and Maggie O’Farrell. It stars Jessie Buckley, Paul Mescal, Emily Watson and Joe Alwyn. Thanks to its emotional depth, Zhao’s aesthetic direction and strong performances, the film stood out as one of 2025’s notable productions. However, some viewers and critics found its slow pacing and certain historical interpretations less effective.

This image released by Focus Features shows Jessie Buckley, center, in a scene from "Hamnet." (AP Photo)

'Zootopia 2'

"Zootopia 2," also known as "Zootropolis 2," is an American animated buddy-cop action comedy film produced by Walt Disney Animation Studios and released by Walt Disney Pictures. Loved by audiences of all ages, the Zootopia series remains one of the most popular animated franchises. With its diverse characters, humorous and adventurous story, striking visuals and meaningful social themes, "Zootopia 2" became one of the most praised animated films of 2025.

This image released by Disney shows Nick Wilde (L), voiced by Jason Bateman and Judy Hopps, voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin, in a scene from "Zootopia 2." (AP Photo)

'Mickey 17'

"Mickey 17" is an American science fiction film based on Edward Ashton’s 2022 novel "Mickey7," written, directed and co-produced by Bong Joon-ho. The film stars Robert Pattinson, Naomi Ackie, Steven Yeun, Toni Collette, Mark Ruffalo and Holliday Grainger. With "Mickey 17," Bong Joon-ho made a powerful return to cinema. Combining science fiction with dark comedy, the film explores themes of humanity, identity and ethics, earning praise for its lead performances and visual quality. While some viewers found the dense narrative and complex sci-fi elements challenging to follow, the film was generally very well received by audiences.