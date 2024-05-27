American director Sean Baker clinched the coveted Palme d'Or, the top prize at the 77th Cannes Film Festival, triumphing with his film "Anora" over 21 other contenders.

The jury, led by U.S. filmmaker Greta Gerwig, who directed "Barbie," awarded the prestigious prize to Baker for his story about a striptease dancer in Brooklyn named Ani who meets an oligarch's son, who marries her to the great displeasure of his parents. They do everything in their power to undo the relationship.

The fast-paced film is a mixture of comedy and drama and impressed audiences with unexpected twists and lots of humor.

Baker rose to prominence with his 2015 indie comedy "Tangerine," which was shot entirely on iPhones.

The Grand Prix, the festival's second most important award, went to "All We Imagine as Light" by Indian director Payal Kapadia. Frenchman Jacques Audiard received the Jury Prize for his musical "Emilia Perez." The prize for best actress was shared by four women this year: It went to actresses Karla Sofía Gascon, Zoe Saldana, Selena Gomez, and Adriana Paz for their roles in "Emilia Perez."

From left to right, U.S. actress Selena Gomez, U.S. actress Zoe Saldana, Mexican actress Karla Sofia Gascon and Mexican actress Adriana Paz pose during a photocall for the film "Emilia Perez" at the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 19, 2024. (AFP Photo)

Iranian director Mohammad Rasoulof, who left Iran after being sentenced to several years in prison, was honored with a Special Jury Prize

Born in 1972, the filmmaker recently fled Iran by crossing a mountainous borderland on foot before securing shelter in Germany, where his daughter is studying medicine.

It was unclear for a long time whether he would come to the film festival.

His film "The Seed of the Sacred Fig" tells the story of the protests in Iran following the death of the 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini in September 2022. The situation in the country is told through the tensions in a family.

Jesse Plemons was honored as Best Actor for his role in "Kinds of Kindness" by Yorgos Lanthimos, the director of last year's "Poor Things."

Miguel Gomes won the award for best director for "Grand Tour." Coralie Fargeat was honored for best screenplay with "The Substance."

Australian actor Guy Pearce poses during a photocall for the film "The Shrouds" at the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 21, 2024. (AFP Photo)

Gaza statement

Like other cultural events this year, Cannes also featured many symbolic representations related to Gaza.

World-renowned personalities attending the film festival from May 14 to 25 silently conveyed support for Palestine through outfits and accessories as they walked the red carpet.

The renowned American model of Palestinian descent, Bella Hadid, drew attention with her red dress designed using keffiyeh.

Hadid, who has expressed support for Palestine on numerous occasions, garnered praise on social media for displaying her solidarity with Palestine with her keffiyeh-inspired dress.

Oscar-winning actress Cate Blanchett, who attended the festival, became a trending topic on social media with her outfit reminiscent of the Palestinian flag.

Blanchett, who had previously demanded a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip, caught attention as the combination of a black front and open pink and green back of her dress, merged with the red carpet, evoking thoughts of the Palestinian flag.

Social media users commended Blanchett's "clever" show of solidarity with her dress.

British actress Pascale Kann wore attire with Arabic writing that read "Palestine."

French actress Pascale Kann, wearing a dress with a message reading in Arabic "Palestine," poses during a photocall for the film "September Says" at the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 22, 2024. (AFP Photo)

Indian actress Kani Kusruti attended the premiere of her film at the festival with a purse shaped like a watermelon slice.

French actress of Algerian descent, Leila Bekhti, wore a watermelon motif brooch, a symbol of solidarity with Palestine.

The brooch on the collar of her black dress as she walked the 60-meter (200-foot) red carpet before the screening of her film received admiration on social media.

Italian actress Jasmine Trinca showed her support by wearing a brooch with the Palestinian flag pattern.

Australian actor Guy Pearce wore a bracelet made up of the colors of the Palestinian flag.

Moroccan director Asmae El Moudir posed for journalists, showing off the Palestinian flag sewn onto her glove.