British historian, writer and broadcaster Bettany Mary Hughes and her team are filming a documentary at the Arslantepe Mound, which has a history of approximately 7,000 years. The historical site in Turkey's Malatya is on the UNESCO World Heritage Permanent List.
The team, which started shooting Arslantepe Mound in the early hours of the morning, photographed the mound, the plain and the Euphrates River with the sunrise.
After filming the palace complex that made Arslantepe enter the UNESCO World Heritage List, the team moved to the Archeology Museum and shared the unique artifacts unearthed from the mound.
The documentary titled "Treasures of Turkey," which is planned to be broadcast on BBC and Channel 4 this fall, is being shot by the production company Sandstone Global.
After shooting Arslantepe and the Archeological Museum, the team toured the cherry orchard in Yeşilyurt district. Stating that she loved the cherry blossoms, Hughes and her team went to Mount Nemrut.
After completing the filming at Mount Nemrut, the team will go to Şanlıurfa to film the archaeological sites of Göbeklitepe and Karahantepe, the religious places in the city center, the museum, and finally, Gaziantep's Zeugma Museum.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.