British historian, writer and broadcaster Bettany Mary Hughes and her team are filming a documentary at the Arslantepe Mound, which has a history of approximately 7,000 years. The historical site in Turkey's Malatya is on the UNESCO World Heritage Permanent List.

The team, which started shooting Arslantepe Mound in the early hours of the morning, photographed the mound, the plain and the Euphrates River with the sunrise.

After filming the palace complex that made Arslantepe enter the UNESCO World Heritage List, the team moved to the Archeology Museum and shared the unique artifacts unearthed from the mound.

British historian, writer and broadcaster Bettany Mary Hughes in a cherry orchard, Malatya, eastern Turkey, April 21, 2022. (AA Photo)

The documentary titled "Treasures of Turkey," which is planned to be broadcast on BBC and Channel 4 this fall, is being shot by the production company Sandstone Global.

After shooting Arslantepe and the Archeological Museum, the team toured the cherry orchard in Yeşilyurt district. Stating that she loved the cherry blossoms, Hughes and her team went to Mount Nemrut.

After completing the filming at Mount Nemrut, the team will go to Şanlıurfa to film the archaeological sites of Göbeklitepe and Karahantepe, the religious places in the city center, the museum, and finally, Gaziantep's Zeugma Museum.