Emmy award-winning actor Haluk Bilginer is set to co-star with Angelina Jolie in the film "Maria," directed by Pablo Larrain.

In this upcoming movie, which portrays the life of Greek-American soprano artist Maria Callas, Angelina Jolie will portray Callas, while Haluk Bilginer will take on the role of Greek tycoon Aristotle Socrates Onassis.

The screenplay, penned by Steven Knight, delves into the life of Maria Callas during the 1970s in Paris, exploring the profound loneliness she experienced.

In the narrative, Aristotle Onassis, who was infamous for his involvement in the assassination of John F. Kennedy, leaves Maria Callas to marry Jacqueline Kennedy, the wife of the slain president. Following this betrayal, Callas relocated first to Italy and then to France. Maria Callas passed away at 52 in 1977 because of a heart attack.

This promising collaboration between Bilginer and Jolie is anticipated to bring to life the complex tale of love, betrayal, and the human spirit, capturing the essence of one of the most iconic figures in the world of opera.

Pablo Larrain won the best screenplay for writer-director at the Venice Film Festival, for "El Conde," which reimagined Chile's former dictator Augusto Pinochet as a blood-sucking vampire.

He is also known for his "Spencer," a film about the life of Lady Diana, Princess of Wales, starring Kristen Stewart as the princess.