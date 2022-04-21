Disney+, which will start broadcasting in Turkey on June 14, announced its first Turkish TV series, "Escape." Engin Akyürek and Irem Helvacıoğlu have been cast in the lead roles of the project.

While Yağız Alp Akaydın will be in the director's chair of action and adventure series, the story has been written by Engin Akyürek. The series will revolve around a war photographer Mehmet and a group of journalists from different countries. The plot takes place in a Yazidi village.

Yazidis are a Kurmanji-speaking endogamous minority group who are Indigenous to a geographical region in western Asia that includes parts of Iraq, Syria, Turkey and Iran.

The journalist group, who secretly cross the border, fall into the hands of a terrorist organization as a result of a raid. It will present a different perspective to the human drama in the Middle East, while describing the difficult struggle of the team to escape after their capture.

A scene from "Escape," April 21, 2022.

In addition to Akyürek, there are many successful Turkish artists such as Irem Helvacıoğlu, Aziz Çapkurt, Onur Bay, Leyla Tanlar, Aras Aydın and Levent Ülgen in the series.