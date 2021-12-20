A new movie telling the story of Eren Bülbül and Gendarmerie Master Sgt. Ferhat Gedik, who were killed in a clash between PKK terrorists and Mehmetçik (Turkish soldiers) in 2017, will hit the big screen in 350 movie theaters in Turkey and eight countries on Jan. 1.

The TRT co-production "Kesişme; İyi ki Varsın Eren" ("Intersection: Glad to have you Eren") will be released in Turkey on Bülbül’s birthday, as well as in Germany, Austria, France, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Azerbaijan, Norway and Denmark.

Fifteen-year-old Bülbül died from gunshot wounds sustained as he helped the gendarmerie track PKK terrorists near his house in Maçka, a town 22 kilometers (14 miles) south of the Black Sea city of Trabzon, on Aug. 11, 2017.

Gendarmerie Master Sgt. Gedik, 41, was injured in the same incident and later died as well. While the killing of Bülbül by the PKK united Turkey in condemning the terrorist group four years ago, it also made the country remember the hundreds of civilians who have become victims of PKK terrorism.

The film is produced by Mustafa Uslu and directed by Özer Feyzioğlu. It stars Ismail Hacıoğlu, Rahman Besel, Alayca Öztürk, Mutlunur Lafçı and Emir Çiçek. Fahir Atakoğlu has composed the background score of the movie.

The life story of two martyrs, written by Mert Dikmen, Alper Uyar and Feyzioğlu, will be played on the silver screen, giving a glimpse of the lives of hardworking, altruistic and loving people.