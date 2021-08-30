Organized by Adana Metropolitan Municipality, the 28th International Golden Boll Film Festival will run from Sept. 23 to 19 in southern Adana province.

Zeydan Karalar, the mayor of Adana, said in a statement that the festival is one of Turkey's most prestigious cinematic events and its 28th edition will be held with COVID-19 measures in place.

This year's Honorary Awards will be given to Turkish actors Şerif Sezer, Haluk Bilginer and director Yavuz Tuğrul.

According to its website, the festival is “one of the long-established film festivals in Turkey,” and was inspired by director Yılmaz Güney, the winner of the Golden Palm for "Yol" (1982), "at the wake of a new era which marked a divergence from the traditional cinema toward a political consciousness."