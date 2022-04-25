The filming of the Pakistani romantic-comedy "London Nahi Jaunga” ("I Don't Want To Go To London"), starring Humayun Saeed and Mehwish Hayat, continues in Istanbul.

Producer Irfan Malik told Anadolu Agency (AA) that it is the third film he is shooting in Turkey, a country he views as his second home.

"Turkey has excellent technical facilities for filming and there is a large TV industry in the country. They said that there are 8,000 movie theaters here. I would like my films to be released here as well," said Malik. "TV series from Turkey are shown on Pakistani televisions, but Turkish films are not shown in Pakistani cinemas. We aim to take steps in this regard to improve the brotherhood and good relations between the two countries.”

A view from the filming of "London Nahi Jaunga,” Istanbul, Turkey, April 21, 2022. (AA)

Underlining that he is in talks with distributors for his new movie to be screened in Turkey, Malik said: "My goal is to broadcast this movie in Turkey with subtitles and dubbing. Thus, this movie will be the first Pakistani movie to be released in Turkey.”

Saeed, one of the stars of the production, said: "I am very happy to be in Turkey. All Pakistanis love this country. Turks also love and respect us.”

Hayat, for her part, explained that the crew started shooting the movie in Pakistan and the second part is being shot in Turkey.

"We are shooting the movie in a very beautiful place. I am having a great time with the professional shooting team,” the actress said.

Mehwish Hayat is photographed during the filming of "London Nahi Jaunga,” Istanbul, Turkey, April 21, 2022. (AA)

Underlining that Turkish television series have a great influence in Pakistan, Hayat said: "Turkish actors are very popular in Pakistan. I think Turkey and Pakistan should work together to conduct projects involving Turkish and Pakistani actors.”

The cast also includes Kubra Khan, Vasay Chaudhary, Sohail Ahmed and Gohar Rasheed.

A portion of the film will be shot in London in the coming days.