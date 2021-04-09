"Mimarların Piri Sinan” (“Sinan, Master of Architects”), a new docudrama that depicts the life of the former chief Ottoman architect Mimar Sinan, will premiere at the renewed Atlas Cinema in Istanbul today. Hosted by the Istanbul Governorate as part of the April 9 Memorial Day of Mimar Sinan and Architects, the screening will be held at 7 p.m.

The gala of the film will be the first event at the historical venue, which reopened on Feb. 26 following restoration. Parliament Speaker Mustafa Şentop, Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya and guests from the world of business, arts and sports will attend the event. At the gala, a four-century-old manuscript of “Tezkiretü'l Bünyan,” written by poet and miniaturist Sai Mustafa Çelebi about Mimar Sinan’s life, will also be exhibited.

A still shot from the documentary shows Mimar Sinan's Süleymaniye Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey.

Sinan, the chief architect under sultans Suleiman I, Selim II and Murad III, left his mark on the empire and its architecture with a list of his magnificent structures. The new 60-minute documentary, directed by Mesut Genç, portrays Sinan's childhood, youth and old age. It was filmed in different locations around Turkey, including central Kayseri province, Istanbul, and northwestern Edirne province, exploring some of Sinan's unknown facts and works.

The documentary has used decors and costumes authentic to the period. Sinan's life and works are narrated by the dean of Mimar Sinan University professor Suphi Saatçi, art historian Selçuk Mülayim, architect Sinan Genim, architectural historian professor Afife Batur, and the Dean of Faculty of Architecture at Mimar Sinan University (MSGSÜ) professor Demet Binan.

Child actor, Mehmet Öztürkan portrays Mimar Sinan's boyhood, while his youth is portrayed by Erkan Çelik and renowned Turkish actor Coşkun Çetinalp plays the architect's elder years.