Historical Turkish series both raise the consciences of young viewers with their religious and moral lessons and serve as models for new directors to film quality productions in Bangladesh.

"I have discovered a huge change inside me after enjoying these series, and now I feel courageous and confident about our religion of Islam without any inferiority complex,” Mohammad Shahin, a student at Dhaka University, told Anadolu Agency (AA).

Referring to his concept of Islam, Islamic values​​ and religious morals, Shahin said that he had learned with clear examples how a state with religious morals and justice is established through long struggles and huge difficulties.

"I had a bit of theoretical knowledge about an Islamic state and Muslims' golden past. But after watching the Turkish mega-series, my understanding of those issues has been strengthened significantly.

"If you look at the comments of masses of people on social media on Turkish historical mega-series, you understand how people are being boosted with moral lessons,” he added.

Mohammad Abu Nayem, an honors student at the same university, told AA that being honest, sincere, intelligent and patriotic has been growing in importance among many university students through the Turkish series.

Echoing similar sentiments, another student at the university, Shahriar Rokon, said conversations in "Diriliş Ertuğrul" ("Resurrection Ertuğrul") between Islamic spiritual leader Ibn al-Arabi and Ertuğrul Ghazi, the father of Ottoman Empire founder Osman Ghazi, inspire any educated person to study religion more and honor moral lessons.

"Using different verses from the Holy Quran in solving many complicated issues in domestic, social, and state affairs in the Turkish mega-series, especially in 'Resurrection: Ertuğrul,' is amazing and one can learn the importance of religious education,” Rokon said.

Alternative entertainment

Hasanul Bari, a lecturer at the Journalism and Media Studies Department at Manarat International University in the capital Dhaka, told AA that Turkish mega-series are the ideal family entertainment for millions of people in the Muslim majority country. The public prefers to watch shows that do not contain vulgar scenes, but rather productions with positive themes and lessons to teach both them and their children. Turkish historical mega-series are meeting their expectations in this regard.

"While a large number of people in Bangladesh are addicted to films and series of a neighboring country that has content involving family crises, unethical affairs, and extra-marital relationships, Turkish historical mega-series have come like a blessing with the content of strong conscience and religious teachings,” Bari said.

He said that not only the youth but also senior citizens and professionals like university teachers enjoy Turkish productions and learning about the Muslim dynasties based on justice and Islamic rules.

"While many guardians are scared about the demoralization of their kids due to their addiction to digital games and harmful content of social media, they have accepted the Turkish series as alternative sources of entertainment.”

Dream to produce Turkish-like series

Young filmmaker Rokanuzzaman Orko said a strong market for movies and mega-series based on history has developed in Bangladesh due to the spread of Turkish historical series.

"Ertuğrul Ghazi is now my favorite hero whom I did not know before enjoying the Turkish series. I wish to make such mega-series about the outstanding contribution of our historic religious leaders who spread religious and ethical lessons in this subcontinent,” he said.

He noted that despite the language barrier, millions of Bangladeshis are enjoying Turkish mega-productions through social media and other online platforms.

"As it's also a big business, series aired with subtitles through unauthorized platforms are blocked frequently. But people are enjoying those anyway. It means that many are consciously avoiding indecent content and are now being diverted to sound entertainment with religious and moral values,” he said.

Highlighting his study and research into film technology over the last decade, Orko noted that people from all walks of life, from the most educated people to rickshaw-pullers, are enjoying Turkish series through various social media platforms with raw subtitles in Bengali.

"It means that field is ready for us to invest in films and mega-series on Muslim history and culture," Orko said, adding, however, that the productions must be of quality like the Turkish series. He noted that these series should be produced in other countries within the scope of nurturing an ethically strong generation, adding that government patronization would be needed as such high-quality productions require huge budgets.