The year 2022 has cruised by like others, witnessing the release of studio blockbusters and many cinematic marvels. With a limitless array of options, here are Daily Sabah's picks for the best movies of 2022 that are definitely worth seeing.

'Tar'

Since its premiere at the 79th Venice International Film Festival in September, the movie has been a top hit in the cinematography world. Hailed by many critics, Todd Field's "Tar" landed three nominations overall at the 2023 Golden Globe awards.

Actress Cate Blanchett plays Lydia Tar, one of the greatest composer-conductors and the first female music director of a German orchestra. A drama that majorly unfurls the toxic personal state of Blanchett’s character's fall from grace taunts how the character expresses her inner conflict and emotional turmoil.

It is undoubtedly one of the best and most challenging films of 2022 and another career peak for Blanchett, giving insight into Lydia Tar, a mad artist haunted by her past sins as told through the thriller tone of the screenplay.

This image released by Focus Features shows Cate Blanchett in a scene from "Tar." (AP Photo)

'The Banshees of Inisherin'

Leading the Golden Globe nominations in eight categories, British-Irish writer-director Martin McDonagh's caustic and mournful movie revolves around two lifelong friends who find themselves at the end of their relationship in the fictional Irish isle of Inisherin in 1923, at the end of the Irish Civil War.

Their relationship ends not because of something that happened, like a fight or some offense. You didn't say something stupid while drunk. It's not anything that can be apologized for or mended. It is definitely an interesting production to watch and "The Banshees of Inisherin" is likely to sweep the Oscars and bring many awards home.

A still shot taken from "The Batman" by Matt Reeves.

'The Batman'

Many Batman fans were shocked and disappointed when they learned that Robert Pattinson was going to be the new Batman. Yet it turned out that the blend of director Matt Reeves' different take on the comic classic and Pattinson's impressive acting made the new "The Batman" an out-of-the-box production.

Set decades after Thomas and Marta Wayne’s murder, our caped vigilante writes his memoirs of events he faced because of the corruption in Gotham City. We embark on a journey chasing a killer who is terrorizing Gotham’s elite, as a mayoral candidate dies, followed by others including the incumbent district attorney.

Chasing notorious criminals in the rain-drenched streets, the dark and gloomy atmosphere of Gotham City will never get old in the Batman lore and it is surely an impressive work to watch. Even though the movie did not get nominated in any categories, it won our hearts as one of 2022's best productions.

This image released by Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment shows (L-R) Gabriel LaBelle, Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, Keeley Karsten, Julia Butters and Sophia Kopera in a scene from "The Fabelmans." (AP Photo)

'The Fabelmans'

We are used to expecting extraterrestrials, dinosaurs, spies and soldiers from the Steven Spielberg blockbusters. Yet with "The Fabelmans," Spielberg made an interesting turn, embarking on a journey to reveal parts of himself, confronting some painful family secrets and experiences with anti-Semitic bullying in the U.S.

Having its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September, the movie is a forerunner in Golden Globe nominations. It should not be a surprise to Spielberg for sure.

'Triangle of Sadness'

This year's Cannes hit, co-produced by the Turkish Radio and Television Corporation (TRT), "Triangle of Sadness" was met with sweeping praise at all reputed film festivals.

Swedish director Ruben Östlund's "Triangle of Sadness" is a social satire on wealthy industrialists and influencers, featuring two models and influencers, Carl (Harris Dickinson) and Yaya (Charlbi Dean – who suddenly died at 32 after her breakout role), who are invited on a luxury yacht cruise. The couple embarks on a luxury cruise alongside billionaire passengers, only to be put in an extremely uncomfortable situation when the captain organizes an event in the middle of a storm to teach his spoiled passengers a lesson.

Östlünd's satire has two Golden Globe nominations.

This image released by A24 Films shows Ke Huy Quan in a scene from "Everything Everywhere All At Once." (AP Photo)

'Everything Everywhere All at Once'

The story begins with a family that owns a restaurant and is struggling with financial difficulties, tax obligations and communication problems among family members. Everything seems normal until everything gets weird when the protagonist – a Chinese-American immigrant – comes into contact with one of countless parallel universes, confronting the choices she has made so far, making sense of the events and analyzing them.

All of this is supported by the absurd yet fluid action sequences, the characters and their pleasant dialogue, and with little nihilism embedded in the script where the action decreases – or changes its genre.

The impressive independent movie has six nominations.

This image released by Netflix shows Gepetto (L), voiced by David Bradley, and Pinocchio, voiced by Gregory Mann, in a scene from "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio." (AP Photo)

'Pinocchio'

Everybody must be familiar with the classic fairy tale of the wooden puppet Pinocchio carved by Geppetto. Yet, when Guillermo del Toro touches a classic, you shouldn't expect anything ordinary.

As del Toro has a distinctive way of tackling fascism in his unique gothic world, his "Pinocchio" is set in Benito Mussolini's interwar world of military salutes amid strict conformity and violent machismo.

The best-animated film, "Pinocchio" has three nominations.

'The Northman'

A 10th-century Viking revenge tale, "The Northman" by American director Robert Eggers unfurls the incidences following the return of Viking king Aurvandil (Ethan Hawke) to the North Atlantic kingdom of Hrafnsey after a year of fighting overseas.

Yet, the unique way Eggers grotesquely tackles American folkloric elements in his previous movies such "The Lighthouse" and "The Witch," in the world of witches, puritans and terrifying mermaids, the story based on the Viking saga gets deeper directed to the blind ambition and oblique ends.

This image released by Paramount Pictures shows Tom Cruise as Capt. Pete "Maverick" Mitchell in "Top Gun: Maverick." (AP Photo)

'Top Gun: Maverick'

This movie brings together a few simple ingredients: Tom Cruise, incredible action, breathtaking visuals and a heartfelt story. It works every time.

In the sequel, Cruise is a single, aging captain tasked with preparing a young squad of pilots – this time partly female – for a dangerous combat mission. Among the students is Rooster, played by Miles Teller, the son of his former co-pilot Goose, who died tragically in the first film. This initially creates tension. And of course, things end up going differently than planned during the mission.

"Top Gun: Maverick" has two nominations.

'Thirteen Lives'

Taking its scenario from real life, the rescue of 12 children and a coach who were stranded in Tham Luang Cave in Thailand in 2018, the movie focuses on the rescue operation deemed almost "mission impossible."

Conveying the claustrophobia while capturing the minds of the spectator with its star-studded cast including Viggo Mortensen (Rick Stanton), Colin Farrell (John Volanthen), Joel Edgerton (Richard Harris) and Tom Bateman (Chris Jewel), "Thirteen Lives" recreates a tragic tale of survival.