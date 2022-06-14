Will Smith, who has been on the agenda with his slapping of Chris Rock at the Oscar ceremony, will allegedly return to the screens with a sequel to “I Am Legend,” in which he starred in 2007.

The Oscar-winning actor, 53, is also said to be the producer of the movie in the wake of his 10-year ban from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences following his confrontation with Rock. The film will reportedly be produced by Smith's production company, Westbrook Media, and Smith will reprise the character of “Robert Neville” in the movie.

Based on Richard Matheson's 1954 novel of the same name, the original “I Am Legend” was a 2007 post-apocalyptic science fiction film directed by Francis Lawrence and starring Smith. In the movie, Smith played the character of Robert Neville, a scientist who could not prevent the spread of a terrible virus. Neville was also the last survivor as the deadly virus infected the entire world.

In this year’s Oscars ceremony, Smith appeared to take offense to a gag Rock made on stage about Jada Pinkett Smith's short haircut, resulting in him marching on stage to confront the comedian. He hit Rock before returning to his seat and shouting from the audience to Rock on stage.

Later in the ceremony, the actor won the best actor award for his portrayal of tennis dad Richard Williams in “King Richard." The academy apologized for its handling of the situation and allowing Smith to stay and accept his best actor award. It then has banned Smith from attending the Oscars or any other academy event for a decade.