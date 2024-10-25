The world-renowned symbol of Italy's capital, Rome, the Colosseum, has unveiled the Göbeklitepe exhibition. This event is a collaborative effort between Türkiye's Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Turkish Embassy in Rome and Italy's Ministry of Culture, the Directorate of the Colosseum Archaeological Park and Roman Forum and Turkish Airlines (THY).

The opening ceremony, hosted by Alfonsina Russo, the director of the Colosseum Archaeological Park, saw the participation of numerous dignitaries, including Deputy Minister of Culture and Tourism Gökhan Yazgı, Federico Mollicone, member of the Italian Chamber of Deputies, Türkiye's Ambassador to Italy Ömer Gücük and Türkiye's Ambassador to the Vatican Ufuk Ulutaş. The event garnered significant attention from the Italian press.

Historic opening

In his speech, Deputy Minister Yazgı expressed satisfaction at bringing Göbeklitepe to visitors from Italy and around the world, stating, "In the magnificent atmosphere of the Colosseum, which has been considered the center of the world for centuries, we are presenting you with the profound and ancient history of Göbeklitepe, a site that has hosted some of humanity's most significant milestones."

Artifacts from Göbeklitepe are exhibited at an exhibition, Rome, Italy, Oct. 24, 2024. (AA Photo)

Mollicone also conveyed his condolences regarding a recent terrorist attack on TUSAŞ in Ankara, emphasizing their condemnation of all forms of terrorism.

Following the speeches, Yazgı, Ambassador Gücük, Mollicone and Russo cut the ribbon to officially open the exhibition. As part of the event, Yazgı and others received insights about the exhibition's significance and content from Russo, while professor Necmi Karul shared information about Göbeklitepe with the Italian guests.

Displaying ancient heritage

The exhibition features three stone replicas of artifacts from Göbeklitepe, regarded as the world's oldest temple with a history spanning 12,000 years and includes a shortened version of films shown at the Göbeklitepe Visitor's Center with Italian subtitles.

Attendees enjoyed a variety of Turkish and Italian culinary delights, including stuffed grape leaves, lentil balls, baklava and Turkish delight.

The exhibition will remain open until March 2, 2025.

Cultural exchange

In an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA), Yazgı noted the significance of Göbeklitepe as a UNESCO World Heritage site and expressed happiness at presenting it in a space like the Colosseum, which attracts tens of thousands of tourists daily. He highlighted the aim of establishing a "brotherhood" between Göbeklitepe and the Colosseum, emphasizing their immense importance in global heritage.

Yazgı remarked, "These two historical sites are now interconnected. We are together in a beautiful project with Italian authorities to show visitors how special Göbeklitepe is in this unique place visited by approximately 30,000 people daily."

This photo showcases a timeline of Göbeklitepe to provide information to visitors, Rome, Italy, Oct. 24, 2024. (AA Photo)

Mollicone described the event as a synthesis of cultural diplomacy, noting that Italy and Türkiye have come together in such a captivating location. He stated, "In this unity that transcends time and space, archaeological and cultural diplomacy is being born and validated."

Russo expressed her delight in hosting the exhibition in such an extraordinary archaeological setting, sharing that the Colosseum was visited by 12.5 million people from around the world last year. She anticipates that millions will visit the exhibition during its run.

Important milestone

Professor Necmi Karul emphasized the significance of hosting a Göbeklitepe exhibition at the Colosseum, stating that both sites served as gathering places for large crowds in their respective eras. He expressed hope that this collaboration would extend to other cities in Europe, supported by Türkiye's Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

"The design of the exhibition is truly successful and engaging, with educational content. We have also prepared a catalog for visitors," he concluded, affirming the meaningfulness of this exhibition as a significant cultural encounter.