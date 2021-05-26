After a year of virtual events, Contemporary Istanbul is finally readying to meet art enthusiasts in-person with a varied catalog of artworks at the Lütfi Kırdar Convention and Exhibition Center between June 1-6, opening its doors for the 15th time under the main sponsorship of Akbank.

Contemporary Istanbul Chairperson Ali Güreli and Akbank Corporate Communications Department head Murat Göllü explained the details of the event, with the former noting that 2021 will be home to two Contemporary Istanbul fairs with the 15th edition scheduled for June and the 16th taking place in September as it was originally planned.

Güreli explained that art lovers can expect the fair to be held in cooperation with galleries, institutes and organizations.

Sinem Dişli, "Holly Hill," archival pigment print, 144 by 112.5 centimeters. (Courtesy of Contemporary Istanbul)

"We will hold our 15th fair in June, but we will also hold the 16th Contemporary Istanbul in September, at its usual time. We can position the 15th fair as more like a blossoming, the spring of Turkey's contemporary art environment," Güreli told Anadolu Agency (AA).

Yasemin Cengiz Çağatay, "Homage to Barbarella," mixed media, 86 by 120 centimeters. (Courtesy of Contemporary Istanbul)

Güreli noted that art has continued to find a way to meet its community despite all circumstances, giving examples of the Art Basel Hong Kong and New York Frieze fairs.

"The art market, including the productions of artists, is highly connected with today's conditions, as well as with the mood, emotions and excitements of the society," Güreli said. "During this period in which we live, we will be holding this fair with great self-confidence with the Contemporary Istanbul team and our main sponsor Akbank, believing in the healing power of art."

"We are aware that our mission is to make art lovers, collectors and galleries more interested in art, to keep the excitement of being involved in art alive, as well as to make a qualified contemporary art fair. "

Göllü noted that Akbank's exhibition – titled "Existence and Transcendence" and curated by professor Hasan Bülent Kahraman and featuring the works of 11 artists – is going to be open to visitors at Akbank Sanat's stand between June 1-6.

Yasemin Cengiz Çağatay, "Peacock Angel," mixed media, 86 by 120 centimeters. (Courtesy of Contemporary Istanbul)

The fair's VIP preview will be held June 1-2, while the "General Visitor" program is scheduled to take place between June 3-6, both at the Lütfi Kırdar Convention Center's Rumeli Halls.

The fair will be held in compliance with the necessary COVID-19 safety and health measures and checks and controls. Visitors will be able to participate in the "Artist's Day" events consisting of contemporary art performances, solo exhibitions and artists whose works are exhibited by the galleries, starting on June 1.

The fair will feature several galleries and art organizations including Anna Laudel, Art Refinery, Art on Istanbul, C24 Gallery, Dirimart, Artopol Art Gallery, Vision Art Platform and Zilberman Gallery.