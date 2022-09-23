Beyoğlu Culture Road Festival, organized as part of Türkiye's Ministry of Culture and Tourism Culture Road project, will kick off in all its glory on Oct. 1, uniting art goers from Türkiye and all over the world.

From theater to cinema, literature to dance, music to digital arts, exhibitions to conversations, Türkiye's greatest cultural movement offers more than 1,000 events in different 51 iconic venues of Istanbul with more than 6,000 artists until Oct. 23.

The 4.1-kilometer (2.5-mile) festival route starts from Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM), a cultural path stretching to historic venues, museums, exhibitions, and concerts.

The iconic spots of Istanbul, such as Taksim, Galatasaray, and Tünel Squares, will be the main attractions of artistic events related to cultural heritage, such as shadow play Hacivat & Karagöz, Nasreddin Hodja, and Keloğlan.

Especially Taksim Square will be the address of many different activities, from puppet shows to theaters, workshops, and exhibitions, where children will have the chance to enjoy the festival.

As part of the festival, the Istanbul Cinema Museum will host the exhibition of cult film director Stanley Kubrick. The exhibition will be the most comprehensive exhibition to date about the cinema genius Stanley Kubrick, who broke new ground in the history of cinema as the creator of masterpieces.

The exhibition also features manuscripts of Turkish literary figures including Behçet Necatigil, Oğuz Atay, Tomris Uyar, and Orhan Pamuk.

The national poet Mehmet Akif Ersoy and Turkish folk singer Neşet Ertaş dubbed "Voice of Prairie," will be commemorated for their unique artistic creations as part of the festival. On the other hand, Galata Mevlevi House will offer its visitors an ethereal experience, displaying the performance of whirling dervishes who sought eternal happiness through inward exploration of God and rejection of materialism.

Hakan Yılmaz's "Caftans" exhibition, which will be opened at the Grand Pera Cercle D'orient, will take the audience on a magical journey with caftans made of Turkish motifs.

Grand Pera will also be a center of attraction for art lovers with its fashion workshops and mask exhibitions. In Beyoğlu Municipality Istiklal Art Gallery, the exhibition "Beyoğlu Through the Eyes of Foreign Travelers" will reveal the beauties of Beyoğlu from the past to the present. Salt Galata and Salt Beyoğlu will share the spirit of the festival with the '90s on the Stage exhibition, where the culture of the 90s will be remembered once again.

AKM Türk Telekom Opera Hall will host both the most popular opera and ballet performances and world stars throughout the festival. On the first day of the festival, the "Carmen" opera, which will be staged by the Istanbul State Opera and Ballet, will meet with the audience. On Oct. 3, the iconic work of Georges Bizet, "Carmen," will be staged once in the accompaniment of a ballet performance.

Mozart's "The Abduction from the Seraglio (Overture)," Don Quixote's ballet interpretation, "Picasso Eterno," by Carlos Rodrigez, "Swan Lake," "La Traviata" performances will offer a cultural feast for the opera goers.

Portugal's Grammy Award-winning passionate voice of fado, Mariza, Spanish singer with her hair-raising voice Buika, Latvian opera singer Kristine Opolais and Turkish tenor Murat Karahan will take listeners on a musical journey through the festival.