The window of opportunity to view world-famous painter Devrim Erbil's latest exhibition "New Paintings – New Touches" has been extended to allow more enthusiasts to visit the unique event.
The exhibition opened in the Turkish capital Ankara on Nov. 2, 2020, and was planned to run through Feb. 28. However, it has been announced that the show will continue to welcome art enthusiasts through March 31 due to the great interest it has received.
The exhibition features new pieces specially designed by Erbil, who is often referred to as "the poet of painting" and was awarded the Presidential Culture and Arts Grand awards in the field of art. Due to the pandemic, the renowned artist had moved out of Istanbul and isolated in the southwestern resort town of Bodrum. After working on new artwork for more than seven months, Erbil finally introduced his new pieces to art lovers in "New Paintings – New Touches." The unique works incorporate many different techniques ranging from printings of ivory compositions to pearl inlay printed on metal.
The exhibition can be visited in accordance with COVID-19 guidelines, including mandatory mask-wearing and social distancing.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.