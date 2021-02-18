The window of opportunity to view world-famous painter Devrim Erbil's latest exhibition "New Paintings – New Touches" has been extended to allow more enthusiasts to visit the unique event.

The exhibition opened in the Turkish capital Ankara on Nov. 2, 2020, and was planned to run through Feb. 28. However, it has been announced that the show will continue to welcome art enthusiasts through March 31 due to the great interest it has received.

A group of visitors examines Devrim Erbil's unique artworks in the "New Paintings – New Touches" exhibition in the Turkish capital Ankara.

The exhibition features new pieces specially designed by Erbil, who is often referred to as "the poet of painting" and was awarded the Presidential Culture and Arts Grand awards in the field of art. Due to the pandemic, the renowned artist had moved out of Istanbul and isolated in the southwestern resort town of Bodrum. After working on new artwork for more than seven months, Erbil finally introduced his new pieces to art lovers in "New Paintings – New Touches." The unique works incorporate many different techniques ranging from printings of ivory compositions to pearl inlay printed on metal.

The exhibition can be visited in accordance with COVID-19 guidelines, including mandatory mask-wearing and social distancing.