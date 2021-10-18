A selection of award-winning photographs from the Istanbul Photo Awards 2021 went on display in New York on Monday, following its first exhibition in the Turkish capital Ankara.

As many as 40 photographs covering major events around the world over the past year will be showcased at the United Nations headquarters for two weeks. The opening ceremony of the exhibition was held at the newly-inaugurated Turkish House (Türkevi) in New York City. The Permanent Mission of Turkey to the U.N. helped open the exhibition sponsored by Turkish Airlines and the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA).

Distinguished guests at the ceremony included Turkey's Permanent Representative to the U.N. Feridun Sinirlioğlu, Anadolu Agency (AA) board member Ismail Çağlar, and the agency's deputy director-general Oğuz Enis Peru. The photographs were moved to the U.N. headquarters after the ceremony and will be exhibited to international diplomats and other visitors until Oct. 29. Bangladeshi Mohammed Shajahan's photo titled "Mom Love" won the photo of the year award. The seventh edition of the awards and the exhibition are both organized by AA.