The Turkish Green Crescent has started accepting applications for the sixth iteration of the Healthy Ideas Short Film Competition. Applications can be submitted until Sept. 16.

This year the theme of the competition, supported by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, is “drug addiction from the perspective of young people.” All students receiving formal education at undergraduate and graduate levels throughout Turkey can participate in the competition with their works of fiction or documentary. The short films are required to be shot in the last 12 months and between 30 seconds and five minutes in length. Each student can apply with a maximum of three works. The applications can be sent through the official website of the Healthy Ideas Short Film Competition.

Stating that they attach great importance to preventive studies and projects for young people, Green Crescent General Manager Nurullah Atalan said: “With the Healthy Ideas Short Film Competition, which we have organized for the 6th time, we aim to reach our youth and explain the importance of fighting addictions from their point of view.”

The Turkish Green Crescent is a nonprofit organization founded a century ago to fight smoking, alcohol and other addictions. Organizing many events to raise awareness in the fight against addictions, including the Healthy Ideas Short Film Competition, the institution also holds an international cartoon contest, which has attracted increasing interest over the last four years.