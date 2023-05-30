The vibrant coastal town of Bodrum is set to host the highly anticipated 7th International Jazz Festival, supported by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism. Organized by the Jazz Society of Türkiye, the festival is scheduled to take place from June 15 to June 25 and promises to captivate music enthusiasts from around the world.

Renowned venues such as Dibeklihan Cultural and Art Village, Metreküp Bodrum, and Bodrum Chamber of Commerce will serve as the festival's hosts, providing the perfect backdrop for the celebration of jazz music.

With the theme "Jazz and Freedom" in honor of the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Türkiye, the event will not only feature captivating concerts but also encompass a series of enriching activities. These include the highly anticipated "Lifetime Jazz Awards Ceremony," aimed at honoring legendary contributors to the jazz genre. The festival will offer jazz education programs and engaging panel discussions on various jazz-related topics.

Exciting collaborations are also in store for festival attendees, as there will be a reciprocal exchange of artists with the Rhodes International Jazz Festival. The opening ceremony of the 7th Bodrum International Jazz Festival will kick off on June 12, featuring a press conference and a plaque ceremony.

As a member of the esteemed "European Jazz Network," the festival boasts an impressive lineup of performers that are sure to delight audiences. Among the featured artists are the Kerem Görsev Trio, Maria Manousaki Trio from the Rhodes Jazz Fest, Ayhan Sicimoğlu & Latin All Stars and many more.

Besides the exciting performances, attendees will participate in masterclasses by notable musicians such as Dimitrios Vassilakis, Sibel Köse, and Neşet Ruacan. Eftal Küçük will lead a captivating Jazz Freedom Conversation, while moderator Özlem Oktar Varoğlu will facilitate a thought-provoking discussion on the topic of "100th Anniversary and Jazz Freedom."

The festival will also include the "Jazz Association Bodrum Lifetime Jazz Awards Ceremony."