Artist Serra Erdoğan presents a compelling exploration of Rumi's timeless philosophy in her latest exhibition, now on display at Artes Gallery in London. Through her futurist style, Erdoğan brings to life the teachings of Sufi philosopher Mevlana Jalaluddin Rumi, illustrating his profound messages of love, unity and humanism on canvas.

Following nearly a millennium of Rumi’s enduring legacy, dedication and devotion are essential. In 2007, UNESCO declared the year as the Year of Rumi, marked by numerous events and panels. However, Erdoğan, seemingly unwilling to wait for another significant milestone, has brought Rumi’s words to life through her artwork, offering a unique perspective for art lovers.

Turkish artist Serra Erdoğan. (Courtesy of Serra Erdoğan)

“We must recognize that a long life does not necessarily mean a fruitful one,” Erdoğan explains. “Would you rather be a mortal who lived for a hundred years or an eternal being who has existed for a thousand? Life is short and we must live with this awareness, inscribing our hearts with purpose for humanity’s path.” She emphasized that a meaningful life is measured by the legacy left behind – art and creations that transcend generations.

Through her futurist style, Erdoğan has translated 11 of Rumi’s sayings onto canvas. Yet, this process involved a profound internal journey. “Discovery begins with the self,” she reflected. “If one cannot illuminate their own heart, they cannot be a light for others. This inward journey starts with the heart. Modern science reminds us of an extraordinary truth: the heart’s energy is 5,000 times greater than the brain’s. Its resonance is exponentially stronger. While the mind maps the path, the heart charts the course. Despite all logic and reason, love and the heart transcend everything.”

The artwork of Serra Erdoğan is displayed at Artes Gallery, London, U.K., Dec. 10, 2024. (Courtesy of Serra Erdoğan)

Erdoğan draws on this understanding of love as humanity’s most powerful emotion, saying: “When we paint with love, we come closer to understanding Rumi’s teachings. Without love, one remains simply Jalaluddin, never becoming Mevlana or Rumi. The essence of Rumi’s philosophy – his principles, tolerance, humanism and sociological wholeness – is rooted in one thing: to love with all your heart.”

Her debut London exhibition, hosted at Artes Gallery, showcases Rumi’s wisdom and philosophy through her paintings. Each piece reflects Erdoğan’s effort to depict the mysticism of Rumi’s message. As she concludes, “Come, come, whoever you are – but do not remain as you are.”