Turkey's northwestern Bursa province is hosting a handicrafts festival as part of the 2022 Turkish World Capital of Culture festivities.

At the 38th meeting of the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY) held in Uzbekistan's Khiva province, Bursa was chosen as the 2022 Culture Capital of the Turkic World. In line with the decision, various celebratory events are being held throughout the year in the former Ottoman capital, which is home to historical mosques, madrassas, tombs and other architectural wonders. The events kicked off with the spring Nevruz festival in the city and continue with a handicrafts festival.

According to a statement by Bursa Metropolitan Municipality, the festival, organized by Bursa City Council with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, will be held at Merinos Atatürk Congress and Culture Center on May 11-15.

Thousands of works by 112 artists from 80 branches of art will be exhibited at the fifth Bursa Traditional Handicrafts Festival.

In the statement, Bursa City Council President Şevket Orhan wrote that 86 stands will be set up in the fair area. Guests from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tatarstan, Bashkortostan, Kyrgyzstan, Bosnia-Herzegovina and Hungary and artists from all over the country will meet in Bursa for the festival, Orhan noted, adding: “There will also be puppet plays and the traditional folk dance kılıç-kalkan (sword-shield) performances at the festival. More than 2,000 works in different branches of art such as wooden toy making, marbling, miniature, tile, copper-making, traditional archery and patchwork will meet with enthusiasts.”