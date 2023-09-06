The 30th International Aspendos Opera and Ballet Festival, organized by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism's General Directorate of State Opera and Ballet, has commenced with a performance of Giuseppe Verdi's three-act opera, "Aida," at the ancient theater of Aspendos in southern Antalya province.

Inaugurating the festival, the Ankara and Antalya State Opera and Ballet directorates masterfully portrayed the tale of forbidden love between the Roman commander Radames and the captive Ethiopian Princess Aida in their rendition of "Aida." This performance was conducted by the acclaimed Italian maestro, Fabrizio Maria Carminati, and featured an ensemble of remarkable soloists, guided by Conductor Mahir Seyrek. The vocal harmonies were complemented by the choirs of Antalya and Ankara State Opera and Ballet.

The stage came alive through the set design by Özgür Usta, the exquisite costume creations of Gürcan Kubilay, the choreographic brilliance of Sergei Terechenko, and the evocative lighting design by Giovanni Pirandello. The production's historical authenticity was meticulously researched by Ravivaddhana Monipong Sisowath, with directorial expertise provided by Vincenzo Grisostomi Travaglini.

The Ankara State Opera and Ballet will enchant audiences with Tchaikovsky's timeless ballet, "Swan Lake," on Sept. 13 and 14.

Within the festival's scope, the Istanbul State Opera and Ballet will captivate audiences with the enchanting "La Bayadere" ballet on Sept. 17.

The festival will conclude on a high note with a grand "Gala Concert" on Sept. 21, featuring extraordinary soloists from the State Opera and Ballet, accompanied by the Antalya State Opera and Ballet Orchestra, skillfully directed by conductor Tolga Atalay Ün.