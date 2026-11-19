The United Nations will carry Türkiye's COPArt initiative, launched for the first time at the COP31 climate summit in Antalya, into future U.N. climate conferences as a legacy of the country's presidency, the Environment Ministry said Wednesday.

According to the ministry, the COP31 venue, covering 1.1 million square meters (11.8 million square feet), also serves as an indoor and outdoor art gallery, with 65,000 square meters dedicated to the COPArt exhibition.

The exhibition features artworks exploring climate change, environmental degradation and sustainability, while an 8,100-square-meter (about 87,000-square-foot) indoor exhibition space in the Green Zone houses more than 1,000 artworks and 57 installations.

A special collection dedicated to Palestinian art is among the exhibition's highlights, featuring works addressing the humanitarian suffering in Gaza and preserving collective memory through art.

The collection includes Yusuf Aygeç's "Posters for the Olive Tree in Exile," previously exhibited in London and Ramallah, drawing inspiration from Palestinian poster design traditions and the poetry of Mahmoud Darwish.

Works by late Palestinian painter Suleiman Mansour and prominent Palestinian artist Nabil Anani are also on display, alongside pieces by younger artists.

The ministry said the U.N. had recognized COPArt as a legacy of Türkiye's COP31 presidency, with the program expected to continue at future climate summits, highlighting art's role in bringing people together around climate action.

COP31 President and Turkish Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum visited the exhibition Tuesday.

During the visit, Kurum examined works by Turkish and international artists focusing on climate change, nature and sustainability.