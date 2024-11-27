Invented in 1919 by Russian physicist Lev Theremin, the Theremin is one of the oldest electronic musical instruments in the world. It is particularly notable for its ability to be played without physical contact, utilizing electromagnetic fields, which makes it unique in the realm of electronic musical instruments.

Peter Theremin, the grandson of Lev Theremin, recently shared insights into the history of this remarkable invention during an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA). According to Peter, the Theremin was created in St. Petersburg (then Leningrad) by his grandfather, a physicist, musician and acoustics expert. Over a century after its creation, the Theremin continues to be used globally, becoming iconic in both electronic music and popular culture.

Peter emphasized that the Theremin is the only "contactless" electronic musical instrument in the world, setting it apart from others in the field. He remarked, "This instrument marks the beginning of the history of electronic music." The Theremin operates by manipulating the parameters of invisible electromagnetic fields, with the musician adjusting these fields to produce sound. One hand controls the pitch, while the other modulates the volume, creating a direct connection between the performer and the sound without any physical barriers.

Theremin's visit to Türkiye

Peter Theremin’s visit to Türkiye, though lasting only two days, was described as an "incredible" experience. He was particularly impressed by the country’s rich cultural heritage and its impressive museums. During his visit, he had the opportunity to explore Şanlıurfa, a city he found to be deeply inspiring. He also expressed his admiration for Turkish music, noting that they had composed several pieces and songs during their stay.

Theremin also shared his appreciation for Turkish cuisine, which he found to be distinct and exciting. He mentioned that he would greatly miss it when he returned home. As a special gesture, Peter Theremin performed a Turkish piece titled "Bir Başkadır Benim Memleketim" ("My Homeland Is Different") for AA journalists, playing it on both the Theremin and the piano.

Lev Theremin’s invention soon attracted the attention of some of the most prominent figures in science and the arts. In 1921, Albert Einstein, who would later win the Nobel Prize in Physics, took an interest in the Theremin. Theremin personally introduced his invention to Einstein in 1927. During this period, Lev Theremin toured the Soviet Union, performing the instrument on stages across the country. His performances were so captivating that, by 1927, he was traveling through Europe and the United States, performing in cities such as Paris, London and New York.

The American company "RCA Victor" began producing the Theremin in the late 1920s, making it more accessible to musicians around the world. Over time, the Theremin's eerie, otherworldly sound became a popular choice for soundtracks in science fiction, horror and thriller films.

Lev Theremin’s invention also attracted the attention of Soviet leader Vladimir Lenin, who showed interest in the instrument and even attempted to play Mikhail Glinka's "Lark" on the Theremin.