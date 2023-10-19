Institut français Türkiye held its prestigious Translation Prize ceremony for the third consecutive year, honoring outstanding literary translations from French to Turkish.

The event, organized in memory of Tahsin Saraç, recognized the exceptional contributions of translators and aimed to elevate the esteemed profession of translation. This year's Translation Prize was awarded to Siren Idemen, who translated Annie Ernaux's acclaimed work, "Les Armoires vides" ("Empty Closets") into Turkish.

The award ceremony, held at the grandeur of the Palace of France in Istanbul on Oct. 17, saw a gathering of prominent figures from the literary and publishing realms. Olivier Gauvin, consul general of France in Istanbul, delivered a keynote address, highlighting the pivotal role of translators as cultural bridges and emphasizing the growing importance of understanding diverse cultures and perspectives.

Mr. Gauvin stated: "The task of a translator is to serve as a bridge between cultures. In today's world, our need to open ourselves to others and different worlds is more vital than ever. The Translation Award not only symbolizes recognition but also encourages public acknowledgment of the tireless efforts made by translators in the realm of literature. Institut français Türkiye is committed to organizing this award in the long term."

The distinguished jury panel, led by Timour Muhidine, head of the Turkish Department at INALCO and collection director at Actes Sud Publishing House, meticulously evaluated 29 works from 19th, 20th, and 21st-century French literature. The entries were assessed for their fidelity to the source text, the author's intent and their resonance with the target audience. The jury also considered the translation's accuracy, fluency and the translator's ability to capture the essence of the original work, including specialized language, cultural nuances and literary style.

For this, Siren Idemen received the coveted Translation Prize for her exceptional translation as she masterfully recreated the language and style of the original work, ensuring a faithful and engaging rendition for Turkish readers. Her skillful handling of the complexities inherent in the source material demonstrated her dedication to the art of translation.

Dr. Ismet Birkan was honored with the Institut français Translation Honor Award in recognition of his significant contributions to Turkish literature. Over nearly 25 years, he has translated a diverse range of literary works, spanning classical, modern and contemporary genres. His translations have introduced Turkish readers to high-quality international literature, characterized by fluency, creativity and a deep respect for the essence of original texts.