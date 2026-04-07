The “Ottoman Postal History” exhibition, organized by the Ottoman Postal History Research Association, opened to the public at the historic PTT building in Istanbul's Beyoğlu.

The exhibition, designed to raise awareness of the Ottoman Empire’s postal history, brought together collectors and academics.

Speaking at the opening, Ceyhun Konak, deputy regional director of Post and Telegraph Organization (PTT) in Istanbul, emphasized that postal history goes beyond stamps, postmarks or letters. “Ottoman postal history is not just a service system. It is a unique witness to social history stretching to the farthest corners of our empire. On the envelopes and postmarks displayed today, there is not only ink but also a nation’s sorrow, joy and the unwavering organizational power of the state,” he said.

Konak noted that the Ottoman postal network extended beyond Anatolia to encompass the entire Middle East. He added: “When we view the Palestinian issue today from a historical perspective, we understand the strategic importance of our postal history. A postmark applied in Gaza or Jerusalem a century ago is not merely a record. These postmarks are irrefutable political documents proclaiming the true identity of those lands, almost like deeds. We cannot consider this historical legacy separately from the epic heroism of our ancestors.”

A general view of the “Ottoman Postal History” exhibition at PTT building, Istanbul, Türkiye, April 4, 2026. (AA Photo)

He also highlighted the significance of specific stamps on display. “In this exhibition, you will see the ‘Evlad-ı Şüheda Vergisi’ stamps issued to support the orphans of our martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the homeland. These stamps remind us of social solidarity and our love of independence during difficult times. Behind those yellowed papers, you will see the nobility of a state safeguarding the martyrs’ legacies and the spirit of our devoted postal workers who ensured letters reached their destinations at all costs,” Konak said.

Upcoming philatelic symposium

Turhan Turgut, president of the Ottoman Postal History Research Association, told visitors that the exhibition includes selected pieces from seven to eight collectors. He stressed that Ottoman postal history is not only a technical field but also carries a strong social dimension. “Ottoman postal history is an important area that deserves further research by both academics and collectors,” Turgut said.

Founded about a year ago, the association aims to unite the collector community with academic circles, fostering deeper studies into Ottoman postal history. Turgut added that the organization hosts various events and publishes research. For the first time in Türkiye, an international postal history symposium will be held at Fatih Sultan Mehmet Vakıf University on Nov. 5-6.

At the exhibition opening, Oral Avcı, secretary general of the Ottoman Postal History Research Association, presented the organization’s activities.

The exhibition, supported by the Federation of Turkish Philatelic Associations, will remain open until April 16.