A warm breeze carrying the scent of oranges and lemons always accompanies you in the Mediterranean lands, while the salt of the sea becomes your companion. With every step you take, you travel to prehistoric and ancient times. The Mediterranean, which presents the most beautiful shades of green and blue, also offers spellbinding historical structures for curious visitors. One of the most beautiful gifts of the region is Kızkalesi, which literally means Maiden’s Castle. This amazing island castle is the apple of the eye of southern Mersin province.

Mersin, pearl of Eastern Mediterranean

With a coast on the Mediterranean, Mersin is one of Turkey's most important port cities as well as a favorite hub for tourists, trade and agriculture. The historical buildings that the city protects like treasures increase its importance and beauty.

Excavations and studies in Mersin show that the first traces of settlement date back to the Neolithic and Copper ages. Kizzuwatna is the oldest known name of the city and it was later named Kue in the Hittite period and Cilicia in the classical period. In the Hellenistic period, the city went by the name Zephyrion, and according to the historical sources from the time, coins were even minted in the name of the city for trade.

A photo of Kızkalesi in 2004. (AA)

With the Mediterranean's beautiful blue depths stretching out in front and the Taurus Mountains lying behind, Mersin is a haven with its natural beauty. The city is nestled between other favorite Turkish cities, namely Adana, appealing to appetites with its cuisine, and Antalya, appealing to the eyes with its beaches. Kızkalesi in the Erdemli district, which has one of the most beautiful beaches in Mersin, is among the historical wonders of the city that help to tell its story to visitors.

If you sit on the golden sands along the beach for an afternoon in Erdemli, Kızkalesi will welcome you with all its beauty. Every shade of the sun suits the Mediterranean, but the golden lights hitting this castle island in the evening offer a particularly romantic vibe.

Legend of Maiden's Castle

Legend has it that there was a king who ruled over the ancient city of Corycus, which is occupied by Kızkalesi now, centuries ago. This king always wanted a daughter and prayed to God day and night for his wish to come true. The king finally was blessed with a daughter. The girl grew up and became known for her beauty and benevolence. One day, a fortune-teller visited Corycus and was brought to the palace by order of the king and asked to comment on the future of his daughter. The fortune-teller looked at the girl's hand and was startled but did not want to openly share what she foresaw. However, upon the king's insistence, she whispered the fate of the daughter to the king. Noting no one could prevent this fate, she said: "My king, a snake will bite your daughter and she will die. You will not be able to prevent this death, and you will experience the pain to the fullest.” The fortune-teller later left the city, but the king was in deep thought for a long time, trying to think of ways to save his daughter. While he never told his daughter about the prediction to avoid upsetting her, the ruler pondered a solution for days. Finally, he found a solution to save his daughter's life. Believing that snakes could not swim, the king had a castle built on the islet close to the shore, just opposite Corycus Castle, and locked his daughter inside with her servants.

Tourists enjoy the beach opposite of Kızkalesi in Mersin, southern Turkey, 2011. (AA)

The princess, who did not know the fortune-teller's prophecy, couldn't understand why her father had done such a thing and soon became distraught as the days passed. Although she was imprisoned in the castle, the king did not refuse any of his daughter’s requests. One day when the princess wanted white Tarsus grapes, he ordered the preparation of a basket of grapes from the palace. When night fell, the princess excitedly took the basket to her room to eat the grapes. However, there was a snake hidden in the basket. The venom from its bite kills the young woman, proving the fortune-teller's prophecy. The castle mentioned in this legend is none other than Kızkalesi in Erdemli, Mersin.

Historical, architectural features

Kızkalesi is one of the most recognizable historical structures of the ancient city of Corycus, which is on the UNESCO Temporary World Heritage List. The castle is a remarkable building with its original architecture, built in a small islet 600 meters (1,970 feet) from shore. Although it is not known exactly when the castle was built, it is estimated that it was constructed during the period of Byzantine Emperor Alexios I in the period following the First Crusade. Captured by the Kingdom of Cyprus in 1361, the castle was used as a shelter by pirates during the Roman period, according to the Greek historian Strabo. Kızkalesi was as important as the castles on land for the Romans and Armenians. After 1448, the castle passed into the hands of the Karamanids.

The entrance of the castle, which is located on one of Mersin's most popular beaches, is in the north. It is noteworthy that while rubble masonry was used in some places of the castle, repurposed building stone, or spolia, was used in the construction of this part. It is thought that the rubble masonry probably belonged to the Lusignan period of the Kingdom of Cyprus. Eight bastions in triangular, rectangular and round shapes were placed throughout the wall of the castle, which has an outer perimeter of 192 meters (629 feet). Along the wall to the west of the castle, there is a beautifully preserved gallery and a door opening to the sea.

During restoration carried out by the Mersin Archaeology Museum, a complex featuring a chapel was unearthed in the middle of the castle. This chapel is older than another located in the courtyard of the castle. In addition to the mosaics on the floor, the opus sectile flooring also draws attention.

Tourists enjoy the beach opposite of Kızkalesi in Mersin, southern Turkey, June 6, 2005. (AA)

While there are cisterns and workshops in the courtyard of the castle, the rooms around the courtyard open to a hall in the middle. The floors of these rooms, which have a square plan, rise toward the north; and there is an inscription of five lines in a circular braid form on the floor mosaic.

Romantic meeting in Mediterranean

The interest of local and foreign tourists in Kzıkalesi and its region continues to increase with the Kızkalesi Tourism Festival held every year in Erdemli district and the sea sports organized within the framework of this festival. With its natural beauty, historical importance and valuable beach, the castle is quickly becoming one of the favorite places in the Mediterranean. The Mediterranean is the most beautiful dance of blue and green, the rhythm of the guitar, the most romantic moment at sunset and the place where the sun shines most beautifully. To experience such beauty at its best, just pay a visit to Kızkalesi and the pristine beach opposite it.