Every summer, London reminds me why it remains one of the world’s most exciting creative capitals. Beyond the fashion shows, elegant garden squares and beautiful architecture, the city offers an endless source of inspiration through its museums, galleries and independent art spaces. Whenever I visit London during this season, I try to leave time not only for meetings and fashion appointments, but also for discovering exhibitions that challenge the way we think about art, design and creativity.

This summer, one exhibition that particularly caught my attention was Botanicals at Vision Art Platform in Fitzrovia. At first glance, the title suggests a traditional exhibition celebrating flowers and plants. Instead, I found something much deeper. The artists explore how nature continues to influence our daily lives, our emotions and even our future. Rather than focusing on beauty alone, the exhibition invites visitors to reflect on our relationship with the natural world and reminds us that nature remains one of humanity’s greatest teachers.

An undated exterior view of Vision Art Platform, where the "Botanicals" exhibition is on view, London, England, U.K. (Photo courtesy of Vision Art Platform)

As someone working in fashion, I couldn’t help noticing the similarities between the exhibition’s message and today’s luxury industry. Designers are increasingly returning to natural materials, craftsmanship and sustainability. Fashion is no longer simply about creating beautiful clothes, it is becoming a conversation about responsibility, innovation and respect for nature. Walking through Botanicals, I found myself thinking about how closely art and fashion continue to inspire one another.

Another highlight this season is undoubtedly the Victoria and Albert Museum’s highly anticipated Schiaparelli exhibition. Elsa Schiaparelli has always fascinated me because she proved that fashion could be as imaginative as fine art. Her surrealist collaborations transformed couture into storytelling and even decades later her influence can still be seen on today’s runways. Seeing her work presented within one of London’s greatest museums once again demonstrates that fashion deserves its place alongside painting and sculpture.

No London summer would feel complete without visiting the Royal Academy Summer Exhibition. One of the things I admire most about this exhibition is its democratic spirit. Established names share the same walls as emerging artists, creating an atmosphere full of discovery. Every room offers something unexpected, making each visit feel completely different from the last.

For those who enjoy contemporary art, Tate Modern continues to be one of my favorite places in the city. I often leave with more questions than answers, perhaps that is exactly what great art should do. It encourages us to slow down, observe and think beyond the obvious.

An exterior view of the Victoria and Albert Museum, London, England, U.K., July 16, 2023. (Shutterstock Photo)

The Design Museum is another stop I never skip. As a designer, I find it incredibly inspiring to see how fashion, architecture, product design and technology intersect. Creativity rarely exists in isolation, and the museum beautifully demonstrates how different disciplines constantly influence each other.

What I love most about London’s art scene is that inspiration appears everywhere. You might begin your morning inside a world-famous museum, discover a small independent gallery after lunch and finish the evening discussing design over dinner in Fitzrovia or Mayfair. The city never limits creativity to museum walls–it becomes part of everyday life.

Perhaps this is why I always return from London with fresh ideas. Sometimes inspiration comes from a couture exhibition. Sometimes it comes from a contemporary installation. And sometimes it comes from quietly standing in front of a single artwork that changes the way you look at the world.

That is London’s greatest gift to every creative mind.