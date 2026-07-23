One of the world's oldest civilizations is now rewriting its story in one of the world's cultural capitals. The "Timewalk Exhibition," created by DEM Museums, has opened in London, inviting visitors on an immersive journey that begins at Göbeklitepe and continues through Babylon, ancient Egypt, the Maya civilization and Rapa Nui. Blending cutting-edge technology with compelling storytelling, the exhibition transforms thousands of years of human history into a multisensory experience unlike any other.

Museums today are no longer simply places to observe artifacts behind glass. Around the world, cultural institutions are redefining how history is experienced, replacing passive observation with emotional engagement. The "Timewalk Exhibition" is a remarkable example of this evolution, using immersive design to transport visitors across civilizations while placing Türkiye's cultural heritage at the heart of the narrative.

An interior view of the "Timewalk Exhibition," London, U.K., July 21, 2026. (Photo by Funda Karayel)

The journey begins where many believe organized civilization itself first took shape: Göbeklitepe. Dating back nearly 12,000 years, the UNESCO World Heritage Site represents one of humanity's earliest gathering places, where ritual, belief and collective identity emerged long before cities existed. From there, visitors travel through the grandeur of Babylon, the monumental world of ancient Egypt, the astronomical achievements of the Maya and the spiritual landscape of Rapa Nui, home to the iconic Moai statues.

Rather than presenting history as a sequence of dates and artifacts, Timewalk recreates entire worlds. Ancient cities awaken at sunrise, temples glow under the night sky, the Nile flows beneath passing boats and the legendary gates of Babylon rise once again. Through breathtaking visual effects, immersive soundscapes and multisensory storytelling, visitors don't simply learn about these civilizations – they step inside them.

Developed over more than two years by a multidisciplinary team of approximately 250 historians, creative directors, screenwriters, architects, artists and technology specialists, the exhibition is grounded in archaeological research while embracing the latest innovations in immersive media. Audio guides in 25 languages, along with dedicated children's narration, make the experience accessible to an international audience.

For DEM Museums, Timewalk marks an important milestone. Following the international success of the Hagia Sophia History and Experience Museum and the Ephesus Experience Museum, both recipients of multiple global awards, the company is now bringing its immersive museum expertise beyond Türkiye. It is not only exporting technology and creativity but also sharing Türkiye's cultural heritage with a global audience in an entirely new way.

An inside view of the "Timewalk Exhibition," London, U.K., July 21, 2026. (Photo by Funda Karayel)

Standing inside the exhibition, I realized I wasn't simply covering another cultural event; I had become part of the experience itself. Watching Göbeklitepe welcome visitors in the heart of London was unexpectedly emotional. As a journalist who has spent years following stories where culture, history and travel intersect, seeing humanity's earliest known sanctuary presented with such ambition and sophistication filled me with both excitement and pride. It reminded me that some stories never lose their relevance; they simply find new ways to be told. And perhaps there could be no better place for that conversation to begin than with Göbeklitepe.

35 years of experience, 15 international awards

Speaking at the opening of the exhibition, DEM Museums Chairperson Mehmet Uğur Esin said: "With deep respect for classical museology, we combine cutting-edge, multi-sensory technologies with the art of historical storytelling, defining our work as experiential museology. Through projects reinterpreted with experience-driven design, we are opening yet another chapter in the way history is presented.

"Backed by more than 35 years of expertise in visual and audio technologies, we have created 18 museums and cultural complexes around the world. Our Ephesus Experience Museum and Hagia Sophia History and Experience Museum have also earned 15 international awards, including the prestigious Museum of the Year title."

Young visitors experience the immersive installations at the "Timewalk Exhibition," London, U.K., July 21, 2026. (Photo by Funda Karayel)

"Following these international achievements, we are proud to launch our first overseas project, the "Timewalk Exhibition," in London, introducing visitors to a new and immersive journey through the world's ancient civilizations.

"At our new experiential museum in London, we bring together under one roof some of humanity's most influential civilizations – from Göbeklitepe to Babylon, Ancient Egypt, the Maya and Rapa Nui," Esin added.

"As the first step in a cultural bridge extending from Türkiye to the world, the "Timewalk Exhibition" reinterprets humanity's shared heritage through contemporary technologies, creating a lasting connection between the past and the future.

"Our greatest ambition is to preserve thousands of years of cultural heritage, pass it on to future generations, and ensure that the universal memory of history continues to inspire people around the world," the chairperson explained.

The "Timewalk Exhibition" is more than an immersive show. It is a powerful example of cultural diplomacy, demonstrating how Türkiye's ancient heritage can inspire global audiences through innovation, storytelling and technology.