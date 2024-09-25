In the tranquil evening of Bodrum's ancient theater, the voice and memory of Zeki Müren, one of Türkiye's most beloved music icons, they resonated once again. On the 28th anniversary of his passing, thousands gathered to celebrate his life and timeless contributions to Turkish classical music. Known as the "Sun of Art," Müren's influence remains undiminished, as fans of all ages filled the amphitheater to commemorate his legacy.

The concert was organized by the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) Mehmetçik Foundation and the Turkish Education Foundation (TEV), two organizations to Müren generously bequeathed his estate. The event was held with the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the Bodrum District Governorship, and the Bodrum Municipality.

Hosted by actor Hakan Bilgin, the night featured performances by renowned artists Umut Akyürek and Hakan Aysev, accompanied by the Muğla Metropolitan Municipality Symphony Orchestra. Together, they brought Müren's most beloved works back to life, with the crowd joining in to sing along to his timeless songs.

The amphitheater, a historical venue that has hosted countless performances over the centuries, served as a fitting backdrop for the tribute. As the music soared through the evening air, it seemed like Müren’s voice had returned, casting a nostalgic spell over the audience. Many attendees visibly moved, swayed, and sang to the familiar melodies that have become an inseparable part of Turkish cultural heritage.

During the concert, Aysev and Akyürek expressed their honor and gratitude for the opportunity to pay homage to such a legendary figure. Both singers took a moment between songs to thank the audience, many of whom had traveled great distances to attend, for keeping Müren’s memory alive. "It is a privilege to be here tonight and to share the stage in remembrance of Zeki Müren. His music touched so many lives, and it's a joy to be part of this special event," Akyürek said.

Müren was born in Türkiye’s Bursa and began his music career in the early 1950s. Over the years, he released hundreds of songs, many of which became iconic in Turkish popular culture.

Müren, whose career spanned over four decades, however, is remembered not only for his extraordinary vocal talents but also for his influence on Turkish fashion and culture. A pioneer in every sense, he broke barriers with his flamboyant stage presence and unique style, blending traditional Turkish music with modern pop influences. His daring fashion choices and magnetic personality made him an icon in the Turkish entertainment world.