The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) announced that a planned special “European Tour” marking the 70th anniversary of the Eurovision Song Contest has been canceled due to what it described as “unforeseen challenges.”

The tour, one of the most extensive events planned for this year’s anniversary celebrations, was scrapped as criticism continues over Israel’s participation in the contest. Israel has faced arrest warrants for its leaders and accusations of genocide in Gaza, prompting protests and political backlash across several participating countries.

In a written statement, the EBU said the decision was made despite significant efforts by organizers.

“We encountered unforeseen challenges that we were unable to resolve, despite all the efforts of our team, producers and organizers,” said Eurovision Song Contest Director Martin Green.

Green added that refunds for purchased tickets would be issued as soon as possible. He said organizers would now focus on preparations for the 70th Eurovision Song Contest, scheduled to take place in May in Vienna, Austria.

The controversy intensified following the EBU’s 95th General Assembly, held Dec. 4, 2025, in Geneva, Switzerland. After the assembly approved Israel’s participation in the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest, public broadcasters from Spain, the Netherlands, Ireland, Iceland and Slovenia announced their withdrawal from the competition in protest.

The Eurovision Song Contest, organized annually by the EBU, is one of the world’s most-watched live music events, drawing millions of viewers across Europe and beyond.