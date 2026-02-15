Israeli attacks, in violation of the Gaza cease-fire, killed at least 11 people across Gaza Sunday, the territory's civil defense agency reported.

Despite a U.S.-brokered truce that entered its second phase last month, violence has continued in the Palestinian territory, with Israel and Hamas trading accusations of violating the agreement.

The civil defense agency said one strike hit a tent of displaced people in northern Gaza and another targeted an area in the south.

Five people were killed and several injured, when an airstrike targeted a tent sheltering displaced people in Jabalia in the north, the agency said in a statement.

Five more were killed and several wounded in a separate early morning strike in the southern city of Khan Younis, the agency said, adding that one more was killed in Israeli shelling in Gaza City.

It also said Israeli gunfire killed one person in Beit Lahia in northern Gaza.

The al-Shifa and Nasser hospitals confirmed receiving at least seven bodies.

"Israel doesn't understand cease-fires or truces," said Osama Abu Askar, who lost his nephew in the Jabalia attack.

He said the people were killed as they slept.

Funeral prayers

"We've been living under a truce for months, and they've still targeted us. Israel operates on this principle – saying one thing and doing another," Askar told Agence France-Presse (AFP).

Dozens of relatives and mourners gathered at Nasser Hospital, where the bodies of some of those killed were laid out in white shrouds.

Men and women prayed before the funeral, facing the corpses in the hospital compound.

A military official said Israel attacked in response to Hamas violations of the cease-fire.

"The violation included an identification of several armed ... who took cover under debris east of the yellow line and adjacent to IDF troops, likely after exiting underground infrastructure in the area," the official claimed.

"Crossing the yellow line in the vicinity of IDF troops, while armed, is an explicit cease-fire violation, and demonstrates how Hamas systematically violates the cease-fire agreement with intent to harm the troops."

Under the terms of the cease-fire, which took effect on Oct. 10, Israeli troops withdrew to behind a so-called "Yellow Line," although they still control more than half of the Palestinian territory.

Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem, in a statement Sunday, accused the Israeli military of violating the cease-fire.

"Targeting of displaced people in their tents is a serious violation of the cease-fire agreement," Qassem said.

Gaza's Health Ministry, which operates under Hamas authorities, says at least 601 people have been killed since the truce began.

Israel says at least four of its soldiers have been killed in the same period.

Media restrictions

Media restrictions and limited access to Gaza have prevented international news organisations from independently verifying casualty figures or freely covering the fighting.

International medical charity Doctors Without Borders, meanwhile, said it had suspended its "non-critical" work at Nasser Hospital after staff reported seeing gunmen there.

"We don't know who these armed men are or if they belong to any group," MSF told AFP.

During the war, the Israeli military accused Hamas of using hospitals as command centers to attack its forces.

"The obvious question is: where was MSF until now?" COGAT, the Israeli Defense Ministry body for Palestinian civilian affairs, wrote on X.

Israel has said it will terminate all MSF activities in Gaza and the occupied West Bank from March 1 after the charity did not provide the names of its Palestinian staff.

MSF says it did not do so because Israel failed to give assurances that the staff would be safe.