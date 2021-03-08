Turkish pianist and composer Fazıl Say aims to showcase the last 100 years of Turkish music history with his "Türk Bestecileri Eserleri" ("Works of Turkish Composers") project.

The project will feature works from different genres by many principal figures, from Adnan Saygun to contemporary composers.

Say, in a statement on his social media account, stated that he created the "Works of Turkish Composers" recording project, which includes about 100 songs, after three months of intensive work.

Explaining that he will also present the project to art lovers as an exhibition on digital platforms, the pianist said, “Among the 100-odd works of my project, there will be songs that everyone from age 7 to 70 will love. I believe that some of these will become really popular. I will present them to you in the upcoming weeks. For some of the very contemporary pieces, I'll also aim to give a little more information with explanations below their videos.”

Turkish poet Ece Ayhan's "Bakışsız Bir Kedi Kara" (“Blind Cat Black”), which comprises of nine poems and was composed by Ilhan Usmanbaş in 1970, is one of the unique works featured in the project. The piece will be interpreted by baritone Atilla Gündoğdu.