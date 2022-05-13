Some close friends of late French classical pianist and composer Stephane Blet have launched an association in Switzerland to cherish his memory. Blet was known for his fascination with Turkey and the Turkish culture along with his pro-Palestine stance.

Mehmet Yıldız, the founder of the Geneva Association of Friends of Stephane Blet, held a press conference at the restaurant where Blet last went before his death.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA) after the press conference, Yıldız said: "As friends who witnessed his last moments, we want to carry out activities for his memory."

Yıldız also commented on the causes that the famous pianist pursued through his art, saying: "Stephane strived a lot for Palestine and opposed Islamophobia. He had a great sensitivity on these issues. He was a friend of the Muslims, a fan of Turkey and the Ottoman Empire."

Friends of Stephane Blet pose after a press conference at the restaurant where Blet last went before his death, Geneva, Switzerland, May 12, 2022. (AA Photo)

Noting that they had included "Geneva" in the name of the association, Yıldız said: "We don't want to spare the name of Stephane Blet for ourselves. We specifically included 'Geneva' to show that anyone who believes in his cause can establish an association on behalf of Stephane all over the world."

Blet died at the age of 52 after falling from an apartment balcony in Geneva on Jan. 7.

The famous pianist had lived in Turkey since 2016.

Blet had performed in a concert in 2018 to support Turkish troops fighting the YPG/PKK terrorist organization in northern Syria during the country's Operation Olive Branch.

He filed a criminal complaint against YPG/PKK sympathizers on social media for death threats against him in 2019.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and European Union –has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.