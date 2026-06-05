A Japanese chef and a violinist are introducing Turkish music and culture to audiences in Japan through a musical partnership that blends traditional Anatolian melodies with classical violin, while also highlighting culinary ties to Türkiye.

The duo, called “Yakamoz Duo,” was formed by chef Rie Sakamoto and violinist Sachi after the two met in Japan at a restaurant owned by Sakamoto that serves Turkish cuisine. Their collaboration has since grown into performances that aim to connect Japanese audiences with Turkish folk traditions.

From kitchen to stage

Sakamoto, who spent time in Türkiye studying Turkish cuisine and culture, said her interest in the country deepened during her stay. Alongside her culinary training, she also learned to play the bağlama, a traditional Turkish string instrument.

After returning to Japan, she opened a small reservation-based restaurant specializing in Turkish dishes. She occasionally performs bağlama for customers and also teaches traditional crafts in her free time as part of her efforts to promote Turkish culture.

“I tried to learn as much as I could about Turkish culture,” Sakamoto said. She noted that she even spent a month in a village learning local crafts such as carpet weaving and needlework.

Sakamoto said her interest in folk music from different countries helped shape the duo’s repertoire after meeting Sachi. “People who come to our concerts often say it’s the first time they’ve heard Turkish music. The response has been very positive,” she said.

Building a cultural bridge

Sakamoto said Japanese audiences are often surprised that they can understand the emotion of Turkish songs despite not speaking the language. “The melody carries all the feeling of the song,” she said.

The duo’s signature piece is the Turkish folk song “Memleketim” ("My Homeland"), which they describe as a symbolic bridge between the two cultures.

“There is a song in Japan with a very similar melody,” Sakamoto said. “Even though our countries are different, we realized we feel the same emotions about our homeland.”

Shared ambitions

Sachi, a conservatory-trained violinist, said she has not yet visited Türkiye but has learned Turkish and hopes to travel there to perform.

“I want to visit Türkiye more than any other country,” she said, adding that she dreams of performing there with her violin.

She said the duo hopes to travel across Türkiye to perform regional folk songs in their places of origin. Among their aspirations is performing “Deniz Üstü Köpürür” ("The Sea Foams on the Surface") in Muğla and works by legendary folk musician Neşet Ertaş in Kırşehir.

“We want to go everywhere in Türkiye and play the folk songs at their source,” Sachi said.

Music after disaster

Following the Feb. 6, 2023, earthquakes centered in Kahramanmaraş, the duo also organized charity concerts, further highlighting their role as informal cultural ambassadors between Japan and Türkiye.

Through music, food and shared artistic curiosity, Yakamoz Duo continues to introduce Turkish cultural traditions to Japanese audiences while building a personal bridge between the two countries.