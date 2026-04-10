One of the world’s most iconic and distinctive voices, maestro Andrea Bocelli, will take the stage in Istanbul on the evening of May 30, 2026, as part of the Romanza 30th Anniversary World Tour. The concert will be held at Beşiktaş Tüpraş Stadium and is expected to offer Istanbul audiences an unforgettable experience, combining Bocelli’s live performance with rich orchestral arrangements. The event is organized in collaboration with NTRteam and Mticket.

This tour celebrates the 30th anniversary of Romanza, originally released in 1997. The album sold more than 20 million copies worldwide, earning the title of the best-selling Italian-language album of all time. Certified Platinum and Diamond, this landmark work is widely regarded by critics as one of Bocelli’s most influential albums and a timeless masterpiece in the modern classical repertoire. This historical and cultural significance forms the foundation of the global anniversary tour.

Produced by AEG Presents, the Romanza 30th Anniversary World Tour follows a prestigious international route, leaving its mark on some of the world’s most iconic venues, including Madison Square Garden, Hollywood Bowl, Piazza San Marco and Ernst Happel Stadium. Istanbul stands out as one of the most distinguished stops on this journey, enriched by its deep historical heritage and layered musical culture. The city will host a memorable night where Bocelli’s artistry meets a powerful live orchestral experience.

Bocelli, known for bringing together the elegance of classical music and the universal emotion of contemporary melodies, will perform a carefully curated repertoire in Istanbul. Alongside legendary songs such as "Con Te Partiro," "Vivo per Lei" and "Time to Say Goodbye," he will also present selected pieces from the Romanza album. The concert is designed not just as a performance, but as a tribute to Bocelli’s artistic journey and the timeless impact of Romanza. With meticulously arranged orchestration and stage design, the evening promises a spectacular experience that will remain long in memory. Tickets are available via Mticket.

Blok3 to stage major concert

Rising rapidly in the music scene with consecutive hit releases, Blok3 is preparing to present one of the most ambitious live shows of his career.

Turkish singer Blok3. (Photo courtesy of Hakan Uç)

On Sunday, June 28, he will perform at Beşiktaş Tüpraş Stadium in Istanbul with a large-scale concert titled “La Catedral.” The event, which has already generated significant attention in the music world, is expected to go beyond a traditional concert and become a full-scale visual spectacle.

For this performance, Blok3 will be joined by a 120-member symphony orchestra, dance teams and specially designed choreography. With advanced lighting, stage design and production elements, the event aims to merge music, performance and visual storytelling into a single immersive experience.

Already generating strong anticipation in the industry, “La Catedral” is considered a potential benchmark among stadium-scale live music productions.

Kenan Doğulu’s symphonic project

Produced through a collaboration between Atlantis Yapım and Doğulu Music, with support from Akbank, the symphonic project Symphonity by Kenan Doğulu will meet music lovers on May 2 and 3 at the Istanbul Congress Center.

Renowned Turkish singer Kenan Doğulu. (Photo courtesy of Hakan Uç)

In this project, Doğulu’s most popular songs will be reinterpreted in a symphonic format, performed with an 88-piece orchestra conducted by Antonio Pirolli. The production blends the energy of pop music with the timeless power of classical orchestration. With musical direction and all arrangements by Ercüment Orkut, the project integrates classical discipline with jazz influences, giving it a distinctive and innovative identity.

Symphonity invites audiences into a multi-layered musical journey that moves from rhythm to emotion, breaking traditional genre boundaries. Set to take place in one of Türkiye's most prestigious venues, the project aims to reach tens of thousands of music lovers across Istanbul and potentially other cities.

Combining Kenan Doğulu’s dynamic stage presence, a strong repertoire, and the grandeur of a symphony orchestra, this special production promises an unforgettable experience both emotionally and visually.