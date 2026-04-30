When classical music is mentioned, it is no coincidence that Italy comes to mind. Today, the language of classical music carries Italy’s voice all around the world. Musicians follow instructions such as allegro, piano and forte, as many musical terms are derived from Italian.

“It is one of the most important art forms in the entire history of art worldwide. Italy, with its very ancient past, has always cultivated musical art,” says Massimo Biscardi, president of the Accademia di Santa Cecilia, one of the world’s oldest musical institutions, founded in Rome in 1585. Today, the Santa Cecilia Orchestra is among the orchestras that tour most extensively around the world.

Massimo Biscardi, president of the Accademia di Santa Cecilia, poses for a photo. (Photo courtesy of ANSC©MUSA)

Italy’s influence goes back even further. The do-re-me-fa-sol-la-si system was developed in the 11th century by the Italian Guido d’Arezzo. Italy’s role in classical music was later firmly established during the Renaissance (1400-1600) and the Baroque period (1600-1750). Another major contribution of Italy to classical music is opera, which emerged in the late Renaissance and early Baroque era.

“There were periods, entire centuries, in which Italy was the main country producing music. Eighteenth-century music and Mozart’s operas were written in Italian, because Italy was truly the leader in music,” Biscardi notes.

Despite Italy’s central position in classical music, social change, technological developments, the dominance of commercial music and shifting listening habits have increased the perception that the genre is less widely followed than in the past. According to Spotify Wrapped 2025, rap is the most-streamed genre in Italy, while the FIMI/NIQ Annual Report 2025 identifies pop as one of the country’s most listened-to genres. From this perspective, classical music seems to occupy a small space in contemporary listening habits.

However, concert attendance tells a different story. The Classical Pulse 2026 report reveals that 96% of Italians under the age of 45 attended at least one classical concert in the past year. This figure places Italy as the leading country in Europe in terms of participation in classical music concerts.

According to Biscardi, there is no contradiction between these two sets of data, as they are not competing with one another. “Rap and pop speak to the present, whereas classical music is eternal. Of the rap and pop songs that are hugely successful today, in 30 years no one will remember any of them. Beethoven, Mozart and Tchaikovsky, on the other hand, will be talked about forever,” he said.

Around 30% of Italians appreciate concerts held in unconventional settings, such as historic monuments and museums. This suggests a shift away from traditional concert halls toward more experience-driven environments.

“Traditional music venues were designed for music. They are among the most beautiful in the world. So why leave such a beautiful place to go to a museum, where the acoustics may be poor and your brain is distracted by the beauty of the paintings? This too is a trend. It will pass and we will remain,” Biscardi said.

Cross-genre is also appreciated today. The inclusion of classical elements within other musical styles – crossover – is believed to bring classical music closer to a wider audience. Biscardi acknowledges that although some results have been successful, such initiatives are a recurring trend.

Looking ahead, Biscardi remains optimistic. “We must remain vigilant and ensure that political decisions continue to recognize music as one of the most important cultural pillars of Italy and of the world.”

Rather than declining, classical music in Italy appears to remain widely appreciated, especially among Gen Z and millennials. Although listening habits have changed, the genre continues to find its place, even in new and non-traditional forms, supported by its strong historical foundations.